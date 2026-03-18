Morocco has been retroactively declared the winner of the 2025 AFCON, despite losing the final two months ago

CAF’s unprecedented decision to strip Senegal of the title has sparked widespread confusion among fans

YEN.com.gh analysed the rationale behind the controversial move by the continent's football governing body

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Morocco has been adjudged the winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned their defeat to Senegal in the final.

The decision follows a controversial end to the grand finale played on January 18, 2026, where the Teranga Lions had secured a 1-0 win over the home team after extra time.

Senegal are no longer the legitimate winners of the 2025 AFCON title, according to a CAF ruling. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat.

Source: Getty Images

CAF overturns 2025 AFCON final result

However, CAF has now ruled that Senegal forfeited the match, awarding Morocco a 3-0 walkover victory instead.

In an official statement, the continental governing body confirmed that the Teranga Lions are 'declared to have forfeited the final match' with the 'result of the match being recorded as 3-0 in favour' of the host nation.

The ruling came after an appeal by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF), which CAF said was admissible and upheld.

Why CAF stripped Senegal of AFCON title

According to BBC Sport, the controversy traces back to dramatic scenes late in the final.

With the game still goalless, Morocco were awarded a stoppage-time penalty, with Senegal’s players refusing to continue and walking off the pitch in protest.

After a delay of about 17 minutes, the players returned and play resumed, with Brahim Díaz stepping up to take the penalty, but his tame effort was saved.

In extra time, Pape Gueye scored what appeared to be the winning goal for Senegal.

Watch Gueye's goal against Morocco on YouTube:

Now to the crux of the matter, as CAF’s ruling centres on two of its regulations, namely Article 82 and 84.

Article 82 states that any team that refuses to play or leaves the field without the referee’s approval is considered to have lost the match.

''If, for any reason whatsoever, a team withdraws from the competition or does not report for a match, or refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee, it shall be considered the loser and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition. The same shall apply for the teams previously disqualified by decision of CAF.''

Article 84 goes further, allowing a 3-0 result to be awarded and the team to be eliminated from the competition.

''The team which contravenes the provisions of articles 82 and 83 shall be eliminated for good from the competition. This team will lose its match by 3-0 unless the opponent has scored a more advantageous result at the time when the match was interrupted; in this case, this score will be maintained. The Organising Committee may adopt further measures.''

According to CAF, Senegal’s decision to leave the pitch for more than 10 minutes amounted to a refusal to continue, making the application of these rules justified.

The verdict has sparked widespread debate across the football world, as while the decision aligns with the letter of the law, many believe the timing raises questions.

Morocco had seemingly accepted Senegal’s return to the pitch, continued the match, and ultimately lost on the field before falling back on the appeals process.

Senegal will challenge CAF's AFCON verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sports. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat.

Source: Getty Images

What was already a dramatic final has now become one of the most contentious moments in recent African football history.

And while Morocco now holds the title, the controversy surrounding the decision shows no signs of fading.

Senegal is expected to challenge the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, setting the stage for another chapter in a case that continues to divide opinion.

Revised list of AFCON winners

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the list of AFCON champions had been officially updated following the ruling by CAF.

The decision came after Senegal was stripped of the 2025 title after a successful appeal by the Moroccan Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh