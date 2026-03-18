Moroccan citizens took to the streets in celebration shortly after CAF’s Appeals Board overturned Senegal’s victory in the 2025 AFCON final

The board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match by walking off the pitch and therefore awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory

The North country’s Football Federation has acknowledged the verdict, while Senegal weighs its next move

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Morocco erupted in celebration shortly after the Confederation of African Football’s Appeals Board awarded them the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

On January 18 in Rabat, Morocco were beaten 1-0 by Senegal after extra time on home soil, but that scoreline only tells part of the story.

Moroccan citizens celebrate in the streets shortly after CAF's Appeals Board overturned Senegal's victory in the AFCON 2025 final. Photo: Abdul Nurudeen

Source: Getty Images

Senegal walked off the pitch in protest after Morocco were awarded a late penalty. It took the intervention of Sadio Mane to convince his teammates to return to the field.

Brahim Diaz then missed the penalty, sending the match into extra time, where a strike from Pape Gueye proved decisive.

Why Morocco were awarded the AFCON 2025 trophy

Morocco later took the matter to CAF’s Disciplinary Board, arguing that they should have been awarded the match after Senegal’s walkout.

The Disciplinary Board rejected that request, but the North Africans pushed the matter to the Appeals Board, where their appeal was upheld.

The board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the game by leaving the pitch and should therefore be declared the losers.

“In application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Senegal team is declared to have forfeited the match, with the result recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).”

The fines initially handed to Morocco by the Disciplinary Board were also either removed or reduced.

Senegal will challenge CAF's AFCON verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sports. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat.

Source: Getty Images

Morocco celebrate after CAF verdict on AFCON 2025

Following Tuesday evening’s ruling, jubilant scenes broke out across Morocco, with motorists sounding their horns and waving national flags in the rain.

The Football Federation quickly acknowledged CAF’s decision after the Appeals Board meeting on March 17, although it chose to delay further comment until later.

Fans online also reacted strongly to the ruling. Achour Mohammed wrote:

“We will celebrate with our players, and we deserve that. Thanks to His Majesty the King for not forfeiting our right.”

Ifee said:

“This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen in the world of football.”

Earl Pulse added:

“Well Morocco is celebrating the AFCON win alone, the world celebrated the Senegal win.”

Billy PMS wrote:

“This is madness tomorrow, Senegal is going to the Court of Sport Arbitration (CAS) to appeal the ruling then ….Senegal are champions again while the matter is on appeal.”

And while Morocco now holds the title, the controversy surrounding the decision shows no signs of fading.

Senegal is expected to challenge the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, setting the stage for another chapter in a case that continues to divide opinion.

Revised list of AFCON winners

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the list of Africa Cup of Nations champions had been officially updated following the ruling by CAF.

The decision came after Senegal was stripped of the 2025 title after a successful appeal by the Moroccan Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football.

Source: YEN.com.gh