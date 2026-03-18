A resurfaced video of Karma President predicting danger for pastors’ children has stirred debate after the death of Elder Frank Donkor’s sons

Captain Frank Donkor Jnr and his brother Elijah died in a tragic plane crash in Tema on March 16, 2026

The prophecy clip has divided social media, while some called it a warning fulfilled, others dismissed it as a coincidence

A video of a powerful Ghanaian prophet predicting the deaths of some pastors’ children has resurfaced after the deaths of Elder Frank Donkor’s two sons in a plane crash.

Karma President’s warning about the deaths of pastors' children resurfaces after Elder Frank Donkor's sons died in a plane crash. Image credit: KarmaPresident, @gossips24tv/Instagram, ElderFrankDonkor

Source: Facebook

On Monday, March 16, 2026, a plane crash occurred at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1 that took the lives of two individuals, both sons of Elder Frank Donkor.

Captain Frank Donkor, an experienced pilot and flight instructor with over 15 years of experience, and his brother, Elijah Nana Yaw Donkor, were identified as the victims of the crash.

According to a statement from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the brothers were on board a two-seater aircraft scheduled for Accra from Ho when it crashed.

"The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) can confirm that a microlight aircraft with registration number 9GADV crashed in Tema on Monday, 16 March 2026. The aircraft was flying from Ho to Accra, estimating Accra at 1520 Z. The last contact with the aircraft on radio was 1418 Z," the statement read.

Karma President's prophecy on tragedy resurfaces

After the unfortunate tragedy, a video of popular Ghanaian seer Karma President warning about the deaths of the children of men of God has sparked debate online.

In the video shared by the TikTok page Sumsum Wiase on Wednesday, March 18, the controversial prophet could be heard issuing a dire warning that appeared to have come to pass.

He said preachers should be vigilant because he had foreseen danger for their children in the spiritual realm.

"Pastors should be vigilant about their children because in the spiritual realm, I have foreseen some of them losing their children, which would become a big trending issue and spark controversy. So, men of God should be careful," he said.

Karma President’s prophecy sparked massive debate on social media as some Ghanaians hailed him for his gift while others claimed it was mere chance.

The TikTok video of Karma President speaking is below.

Video of Captain Frank Donkor flying surfaces

After the death of Captain Frank Donkor and his brother in the Tema crash, a video of him flying resurfaced on social media.

The video, shared by a close friend mourning him, showed the late pilot skillfully handling a similar two-seater fixed-wing aircraft like the one that went down on the day of his death.

The poster of the video mourned Captain Donkor, noting that he had taught him a lot.

Below is the TikTok video of Elder Donkor's son flying before he was hit by tragedy.

Karma President's prophecy about an impending plane crash resurfaces after a light aircraft went down in Tema on March 16, 2026. Image credit: KarmaPresident

Source: Facebook

Karma President's plane crash prophecy surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President's prophecy about a plane crash resurfaced after the deaths of Captain Frank Donkor and his brother, Elijah.

In the resurfaced video, the powerful seer stated that he had foreseen another aircraft tragedy that would shake Ghana after the August 6 helicopter crash disaster.

Source: YEN.com.gh