Kumawood actor Godfred Opoku was spotted at a filmmakers' summit in Kumasi after nearly a year out of the public eye due to health concerns

The veteran actor looked lively, calm, and in good spirits as he sat in the auditorium, drawing attention from attendees

He had previously shared his long battle with glaucoma and worsening eye condition, which had raised concerns about his well-being

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After months of concern and silence around his health, Kumawood actor Godfred Opoku has made a calm but powerful return to the public eye.

Kumawood actor Godfred Opoku seen at summit after reports of suffering from astigmatism. Image credit: Neat FM, Empower Peoples Group

Source: TikTok

The veteran actor was recently spotted at a Filmmakers Summit held at the Kumasi Prempeh Assembly Hall on March 17, 2026, marking what many are calling his first public appearance in about a year, since reports of his illness surfaced.

For many who have followed his journey, it was more than just a sighting. It felt like a quiet moment of relief.

Seated among industry players inside the auditorium, Godfred Opoku looked composed, present, and in good spirits. There was no grand entrance or announcement, just a simple appearance that spoke volumes.

Observers noted that he appeared lively and visibly well while sitting through the event.

His presence quickly sparked conversations among attendees.

Some were simply happy to see him again after months of uncertainty surrounding his health.

Godfred Opoku suffered from astigmatism

In the past, the actor had opened up about his struggles, sharing that he had been battling glaucoma for about 15 years.

Over time, his condition reportedly worsened, developing into severe astigmatism, which significantly affected his vision.

Those updates had raised concerns about his well-being and future in the industry.

At the summit, however, he did not look like someone weighed down by those challenges. Instead, he carried himself with a quiet strength, blending into the crowd but still drawing attention from those who recognised him.

Filmakers summited reunited Kumawood actors

The Filmmakers Summit brought together creatives, actors, and stakeholders within Ghana’s film space, making it a fitting setting for such a moment.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Beyond the discussions and networking, it became an unexpected reunion between a veteran actor and an industry that has known him for years.

Although he did not take the stage or make any public remarks, his presence alone told a story many had been hoping for. Sometimes, showing up is enough to shift the narrative.

For fans of the Kumawood industry, seeing Godfred Opoku again offers a sense of hope. It may not answer every question about his health, but it shows a man who is still present, still resilient, and still part of the story.

A trending video captures Apostle John Prah after a long time away, with Ghanaians reflecting on his acting legacy. Image credit: Mr Kyei, Apostle John Prah

Source: UGC

Actor Apostle John Prah resurfaced online

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a new TikTok video Apostle John Prah sitting quietly on a plastic chair while listening to gospel music.

Social media users expressed excitement after seeing the preacher again, saying that he looked refreshed, healthy, and more handsome.

The calm moment quickly went viral on social media, as Ghanaian netizens recalled when they last saw Apostle John Prah publicly.

Source: YEN.com.gh