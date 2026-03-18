Captain Frank Amoaning Donkor and his brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, died in the aircraft crash in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026

An old video of the two siblings flying an aircraft has resurfaced on social media days after their tragic demise

Footage of Captain Frank Amoaning Donkor and his brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, in the aircraft has evoked sadness online

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Old footage of Captain Frank Amoaning Donkor and his brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, the two victims of the fatal aircraft crash in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026, has resurfaced after their demise.

Footage of Captain Frank Donkor and his brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, flying an aircraft together resurfaces after their demise in an aviation tragedy. Photo source: @gossips24tv, @edwardaganesh

Source: Instagram

On Monday, March 16, 2026, a microlight aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1, claiming the lives of the pilot and one passenger on board.

A statement by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) indicated that the light aircraft, which was flying from Ho to Accra, was expected to reach its destination at 15:20 GMT and made its last radio contact at 14:18 GMT.

The statement indicated that any further details would be communicated once the investigation determined more about the incident.

The statement read:

"The aircraft was flying from Ho to Accra, estimating Accra at 1520 Z. The last contact with the aircraft on radio was 1418 Z. There were two persons on board."

Footage of the tragic incident, which emerged on social media, showed residents rushing to the crash site at the Oninku Drive School Park at Site 17 in Tema Community One, close to the TMA Daycare facility, as thick smoke filled the air.

The incident prompted the immediate evacuation of the children from the school before the emergency response arrived.

See the press statement as shared on Facebook below:

Tema aircraft crash victims identified after tragedy

On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, reports emerged that Captain Frank Donkor, 36, a flying instructor, and his younger brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, 25, a university graduate, were identified as the two victims of the aircraft crash.

The deceased brothers are said to be the sons of Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, the leader and founder of the Hebron Prayer Camp in Doboro near Nsawam in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Captain Frank Donkor was a pilot with 15 years of experience before the tragic aircraft crash.

The Instagram post detailing the identities of the Tema aircraft crash victims is below:

Old footage of Captain Donkor, brother resurfaces

In an old video shared by blogger Edward Aganesh on Instagram on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, Captain Donkor and his brother Elijah were seen flying an aircraft together.

The late sons of Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor beamed with excitement as they filmed themselves enjoying their bonding session inside the cockpit.

The two brothers also filmed the view of the city from up in the sky during their flight in the aircraft.

Captain Frank Donkor Junior, the pilot of the aircraft designated 9G-ADV, passes away following the crash in Tema three months after his wedding. Photo source: @elderofori

Source: TikTok

It remains unknown if the aircraft captured in the video was the same one that Captain Donkor and his brother, Elijah, piloted when they died from the crash on Monday, March 16, 2026.

The resurfaced video has also garnered reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing sadness about the tragedy.

The old video of Captain Frank Donkor and his brother flying an aircraft is below:

Captain Donkor and brother's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jonclemann123 commented:

"So sad. We both had our initial flight training in Russia. Rest in peace, bro."

Rich.billyy said:

"They died doing what they love 😢❤️."

Pleasuretoys_gh wrote:

"I wonder what the father is going through right now 🥲."

New details about Tema aircraft tragedy emerge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that new details about the Tema aircraft tragedy emerged on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

In a video, Blakk Rasta shared information about the microlight aircraft's background in Ghana and the tragic incident.

The new developments about the Tema aircraft tragedy triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh