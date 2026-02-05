Ghanaian musician, Eazzy, has officially shown the face of her son, Space, with Medikal for the first time after sharing a rare post on her Snapchat story

The footage sparked massive reactions online as fans could not help but point out the striking resemblance between baby Space and his rapper father

The unexpected glimpse of the baby quickly spread across social media, with many fans praising the couple and admiring how adorable Space looks

Ghanaian singer Eazzy has given fans their very first look at her son, Space, and social media cannot keep calm.

The award-winning musician took to her Snapchat story to share a clear video of the baby boy, marking the first time she has publicly shown his face since his birth.

The moment instantly sparked massive reactions online, with many fans rushing to comment on how much Space resembles his father, rapper Medikal.

In the short clip shared, the baby appeared calm and adorable, with facial features that many fans described as a carbon copy of his musician dad.

Since welcoming Space, Eazzy and Medikal have kept most details about their son private, occasionally sharing subtle moments without showcasing his face.

This latest post, therefore, came as a pleasant amazement to fans who had been eagerly waiting to see what the baby looks like.

Space is the first child for Eazzy and Medikal’s second child, after having a daughter, named Island, with his ex-wife Fella Makafui.

Netizens react to video of Space Frimpong

Comments poured in, with many peeps pointing out the baby’s eyes, nose, and overall facial structure, insisting there was no doubt about who his father is.

Others simply gushed over how cute the baby looks, congratulating the couple once again on their growing family.

His birth was celebrated widely in the entertainment space, with Medikal openly expressing his joy about another chapter of fatherhood.

Fans are already calling Space one of the most adorable celebrity babies in Ghana, and many are looking forward to seeing more family moments from the couple.

Reactions to Eazzy showing Space's face

Vanessa nails commented:

"Baby too cute 🥰🥰🥰🥰 love you!!!"

Belin's nails commented:

Like father, like son."

THE GHOST WORLD:

"Photo copy paaa o!😍🤩."

Yamba official commented:

"No DNA 📸📷."

venash45 commented:

"This boy looks more like MDK than Island."

Medikal cooks for his partner, Eazzy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, showcased his culinary talents in a charming TikTok video that has gone viral.

The talented rapper, known for his hit song Shoulder, demonstrated one way to truly pamper one’s partner, offering fans a glimpse of his affectionate side.

In a viral video, Medikal was seen frying sausages and bacon to prepare a hearty English breakfast for his partner, the renowned singer Eazzy.

He affectionately referred to himself as 'husband material' in the clip that went viral, emphasising his commitment to keeping his loved ones happy.

Medikal discloses the number of children he has with Eazzy in a viral video. Photo credit: @medikal.

Medikal talks about his children with Eazzy

Recently, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal had shared the exact number of children he has with Eazzy.

In a video that went viral at the time, the ex-husband of YOLO star Fella Makafui listed the names of all his children.

Many social media users commented on Medikal's interview after he explained the meaning of his son's name.

