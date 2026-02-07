Cristian Romero apologised to his Tottenham teammates after receiving an early red card against Manchester United

Despite being a man down, Spurs showed resilience and determination, earning praise from goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario

Vicario highlighted the team’s struggles in recent results but stressed the importance of effort and focus ahead of upcoming matches

Tottenham faced a challenging afternoon at Old Trafford as Manchester United secured a 2-0 victory on Saturday, February 7, a result made more difficult by Cristian Romero’s early dismissal.

The defender received a straight red card in the 29th minute, leaving Spurs a man down for the majority of the match.

Romero regrets sending-off, seeks forgiveness

After the game, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario revealed that Romero expressed regret to his teammates following the red card.

As covered by Tribal Football, Vicario said Romero was aware the sending-off could have been avoided and took responsibility, emphasising that the captain’s leadership remains invaluable despite the mistake.

However, Vicario praised Romero’s character, noting that he will recover from this setback and continue to play a key role for the team throughout the season.

Vicario also reflected on Tottenham’s efforts under difficult circumstances. He highlighted the challenge of facing a team like Manchester United at Old Trafford while being a player short.

Despite the disadvantage, he expressed pride in his teammates for demonstrating resilience and commitment.

According to Vicario, the squad showed determination and character, giving their all even when overcoming the numerical disadvantage proved nearly impossible.

He acknowledged the disappointment of another defeat but urged the team to focus on the positives they could carry into their upcoming match against Newcastle United on Tuesday, according to Flashscore.

Vicario addresses Tottenham's struggles

Meanwhile, when asked about Tottenham’s current position in the league and the possibility of slipping into a relegation battle, Vicario took a balanced perspective.

He noted that the team has struggled in terms of results, with only two wins in the past sixteen games, which is not acceptable for a club of Tottenham’s stature.

However, he emphasised that the team is working hard under challenging circumstances and that effort must not be overlooked.

Vicario also mentioned the physical demands on the squad, especially considering their strong Champions League campaign. He himself has already appeared in 36 matches, a figure he takes pride in, but he acknowledged the strain this schedule places on outfield players.

He suggested that the situation’s interpretation depends on perspective. While the results may be frustrating, the dedication and perseverance of the team in tough conditions are also important measures of their season.

Overall, despite the setback of Romero’s red card and the defeat at Old Trafford, he highlighted the team’s resilience, the leadership of their captain, and the need to focus on learning and building for the challenges ahead.

