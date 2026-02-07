A man has got netizens talking after detailing how his uncle allegedly squandered the money he sent for a building project

In a video, the man said he had given money to his uncle to build a house for him, but it ended up not being done as he expected

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video shared words of encouragement with the man over his ordeal

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man who returned from his trip to Germany has taken to social media to call out his uncle, whom he entrusted to build a house.

This comes after he visited the site of the house project, only to realise that his uncle did not use the money sent to him for its intended purpose.

A man shares what his uncle did with his money after sending cash for a house back home. Photo Credit: @Robin Gentry/Getty Images, @user73369115600351

Source: UGC

In a viral video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the man lamented that after living in Germany for 15 years, he decided to build a home in his country and gave his uncle money to build a four-bedroom self-contained house.

He therefore expressed astonishment when he visited the site and realised that his uncle built an incomplete tarched house on the land.

Sounding disappointed and let down, the man could be heard in the video saying he now had to pull down the structure on the land and begin building the house from scratch.

He, however, vowed to get his uncle arrested immediately over what he had done.

Some individuals who visited him at the site of the building also could not hide their disbelief at what his uncle had done.

The man had grand plans of returning to find a completed home but reality slapped him hard. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Facebook

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 12,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

The TikTok video is below:

Reactions to house built by the man's uncle

Legend indicated:

"I think he laid the blocks when he heard that you are coming to Ghana."

D2 stated:

"Please forgive your uncle because blood is thicker than wine."

wofakwame07 stated:

"and what would be the evidence if you embark on demolition?"

Venom added:

"Bro, the air conditioning in Atta Kwame is crazy, it’s better than a modern house."

B-JAY added:

"Your uncle has done well. At least you can see the structure wood. Some people don't even see land, neither foundation nor building."

AGASS Geographer opined:

"I can build something beautiful at an affordable price. Beautiful block layout with beautiful plaster."

nkonkonsa gh advised:

"Please get the land documents and see the owner first because I don't trust Wofa."

Jagri Yaw Emmanuel added:

"Thank God you have land so you can start building your own house."

yaw dwarkwaa added:

"This is very sad and unfortunate, and we should not condone this. The uncle needs to be arrested ASAP. How can you betray the trust of your relative? Hmm, this is not fair at all."

Woman flaunts four-storey house project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a woman living abroad has flaunted her parents’ impressive four-storey mansion in Africa.

A video showed her touring the luxurious property, highlighting its living room, kitchen, and other plush interior and exterior features.

Peeps flooded the comments section to share admiration for her home project.

Source: YEN.com.gh