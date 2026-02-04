Former Miss Malaika contestant Nadia Owen, known in real life as Nadia Owen Marti Saladie, has passed away, leaving her husband, children, and loved ones heartbroken.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The family of the beauty queen has confirmed that she died during childbirth.

Nadia Owen Dead: 27-Year-Old Miss Malaika Delegate Dies While Giving Birth to 4th Child

Source: Facebook

Miss Malaika Queen Dies During Childbirth

Tragedy has struck as Nadia Owen, a 27-year-old mother of three, reportedly lost her life while giving birth to her fourth child. Her untimely death has once again drawn attention to the rising concerns around maternal mortality in Ghana.

Funeral arrangements for the late beauty queen have been scheduled for February 4, 2026, as family, friends, and fans prepare to bid her a final farewell.

Loved ones and admirers have taken to social media to share funeral details and fond memories, describing Nadia as a devoted mother who remained humble and graceful despite her time in the spotlight.

The Facebook post is below:

Reactions to Nadia Owen’s Death

News of Nadia Owen’s passing has sparked an outpouring of grief online, with many expressing shock that someone so young and full of promise is gone.

The beauty goddess's death has also reignited conversations about maternal health and the dangers women face during childbirth. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Pep Martin Joy Hortunu commented:

"Hmm, so sad...I know many female friends who are scared of giving birth because of stories like this...May her gentle soul RIP."

Richard Maloe Sey

"Hmmmmmmm......when I hear things like this, I ask if 1,2,3, or even 4 is enough. I know it happens even with the first one sometimes but."

Nana Adjoa Mantey

"May her soul rest peacefully in the Lord."

Rosemary Mmalebna

"This thing is on rise these days what is happening dear God mercy."

Mary Arthur

"hmmm this life."

Nhyiriaba Kofisika Felix

"Sad moments."

Source: YEN.com.gh