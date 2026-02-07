Cristian Romero was shown a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Casemiro against Manchester United at Old Trafford

Tottenham’s captain was dismissed during a tightly balanced first half, and United capitalised soon after through Bryan Mbeumo’s set-piece goal

Romero’s suspension comes amid a turbulent period that included illness, public criticism of Tottenham’s hierarchy over January transfer spending

Cristian Romero will serve a four-match suspension after being sent off during Tottenham’s clash with Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

The Spurs captain was shown a straight red card in the 29th minute at Old Trafford by referee Michael Oliver for a challenge on Casemiro that was deemed reckless.

Why Romero is Handed Four-Game Suspension After Man Utd Red Card

Romero’s dismissal resulted in a four-game ban — three matches for the red card itself, plus an additional one-match suspension for it being his second sending-off of the season. Moments later, Bryan Mbeumo capitalised to give United a first-half lead.

The Argentine centre-back, who was forced off at half-time in last weekend’s draw with Manchester City due to illness and also played through the issue against Eintracht Frankfurt, will miss Tottenham’s home clash with Arsenal on February 22.

Spurs will be aiming to disrupt their north London rivals’ Premier League title push while also seeking revenge for the 4-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium in November.

Romero will also be unavailable for the visit of Newcastle on Tuesday night, the trip to Fulham on March 1, and the home fixture against Crystal Palace four days later. He is not expected to return to domestic action until Tottenham’s meeting with Liverpool at Anfield on March 15.

However, Romero will be available for European duty, with Spurs set to contest the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on either March 10 or March 11 against one of Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge, or Galatasaray.

Although Romero’s red card has raised questions about why his punishment is harsher than other dismissals seen during the 2025/26 season, the explanation is clearly outlined within the Premier League’s disciplinary regulations..

Why Romero will miss 4 games instead of 3e

Romero’s suspension has been extended to four matches, rather than the standard three, because it represents his second red card of the season.

Under Premier League rules, as detailed in the FA’s guidelines on multiple dismissals, a second sending-off in the same campaign automatically results in an additional one-match ban. This means Romero will also miss the north London derby against Arsenal on February 22.

Earlier in the season, the Argentina international was sent off against Liverpool after kicking out at Ibrahima Konaté. That incident led to a straight red card and was later followed by an extra one-match suspension for his conduct after being dismissed. Once he serves this latest ban, Romero will have been suspended for a total of nine matches during the campaign, including time already missed due to yellow-card accumulation.

The 27-year-old’s latest dismissal — his sixth red card in all competitions for Tottenham — and the resulting suspension come just days after he appeared to take aim at the club’s leadership amid an ongoing injury crisis.

