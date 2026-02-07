Lionel Messi’s boyhood club have revealed an ambitious vision to lure the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner back to Argentina

The 38-year-old featured for Newell’s youth sides between 1995 and 2000 before making the life-changing switch to Barcelona’s famed academy

For now, the idea feels more dream than reality, as Messi remains tied to Inter Miami with a contract that runs until 2028

Lionel Messi returning to Newell’s Old Boys is shifting from dreamy talk into a serious ambition in Rosario.

The Argentine club have openly revealed plans aimed at bringing their most famous academy graduate back home.

As a young boy with enormous talent, Messi, who earned 'little' in his formative years, learnt his craft in Newell’s youth ranks before Barcelona came calling and changed everything.

Trophies followed, records fell, and an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner emerged. Yet through glory in Europe and fresh challenges in the United States, the connection to his childhood club has remained strong.

Why Newell’s Old Boys want Messi in Argentina

Newell’s leaders are not hiding their intentions. Vice President Juan Manuel Medina confirmed in an interview with TN the existence of a megaproject by La Lepra to dress Messi in red and black.

“It’s a project that goes beyond Newell’s,” he said, as quoted by beIN Sports.

“It’s a project for the city of Rosario, the province, and Argentine soccer,” Medina declared. His words underline that this is not just about football but civic pride and identity.

For the club, the potential reunion represents far more than a signing. It would reconnect generations of fans with a living legend, elevate the institution’s global standing, and inspire young prospects walking the same training pitches he once used.

Still, Medina admitted the plan depends on improved infrastructure and a competitive sporting setup, with hopes centred on next year.

Messi's current situation at Inter Miami

Reality, however, adds complexity. Messi has already extended his stay with Inter Miami through 2028, placing contractual barriers in the way.

Even so, the forward has previously spoken about his wish to one day wear the colours of La Lepra again, keeping belief alive in Argentina.

For now, his focus remains in North America. Pre-season outings have brought mixed results, including a loss to Alianza Lima and a win over Atlético Nacional.

According to Flashscore, more friendlies lie ahead before the MLS campaign begins on February 21 against Los Angeles FC.

While Newell’s dream quietly grows, Messi, regarded as one of the greatest dribblers in history, also prepares for another major mission with Argentina as they aim to defend their world title in the summer.

In Rosario, hope is simple and heartfelt. Whenever he feels the moment is right, the path back to where it all started will be waiting.

