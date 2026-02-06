Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, appeared at Heaven’s Way Church in Weija, standing at the altar in a “Pray Everyday” vest

He shared that the church relied heavily on prayer from the beginning of the case, even when others doubted their belief and approach

Asiamah thanked supporters for their prayers, noting that although the legal battle is not fully over, the recent ruling shows that God has intervened

There was a quiet but emotional moment at Heaven’s Way Church in Weija, Accra, after the court reduced the prison sentence of controversial evangelist Nana Agradaa aka Evangelist Mama Pat.

Her husband, Angel Asiamah, arrived at the church looking relieved and full of gratitude.

He walked straight to the altar wearing a simple vest bearing the inscription "PRAY EVERYDAY"

A few church members gathered around him as he spoke calmly and openly about everything they had been through.

Asiamah speaks after Agradaa's sentence reduction

Speaking from the heart, Angel Asiamah said that when the case first started, the church held firmly onto God’s word.

He admitted that not everyone understood their approach at the time, and many people questioned their faith. But for them, prayer was the only thing that made sense when the situation became too heavy to explain.

He explained that there were moments when everything happening felt painful and confusing.

According to him, when things reach that point, prayer is the only refuge because human understanding fails.

Asiamah said they never imagined the case would turn out the way it has, and as a church, they are still trying to process it.

Rather than talking too much, he encouraged the church to simply thank God through singing.

He said words are sometimes not enough to express gratitude, especially when God shows up unexpectedly.

To him, the current outcome is not by human strength but by divine intervention.

Asiamah showed gratitude to well-wishers

Asiamah also took time to thank everyone who stood with them in prayer during the most difficult moments.

He acknowledged that the battle is not completely over but added that the signs are clear that God has spoken.

He ended by asking the church and well-wishers to continue remembering them in prayer.

With a calm smile, he said judging by how things are unfolding, God has already gone ahead of them.

The moment at Heaven’s Way Church was quite sincere and deeply human, showing how faith continues to shape their response to the ongoing case.

A legal expert explained Agradaa's sentence reduction

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Televangelist Agradaa's 15-year sentence has been reduced to one year following a successful appeal at the Amasaman High Court.

The court deemed the original sentence harsh and rather imposed fines and restitution to the victims of Agradaa's scheme.

A legal expert, Noah E. Tetteh, has explained the basis for the court's decision to reduce Agradaa's sentence.

