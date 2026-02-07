The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned reports of bribery and vote buying during the parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso East Constituency.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The NDC held its Parliamentary primary election in Ayawaso East on Saturday, February 7, 2026 ahead of the March 3 by-election.

NDC condemns bribery allegations at Ayawaso East and launches investigations. Photo credit: Fiifi Kwetey

Source: Facebook

The allegation of inducement and vote buying came after delegates were given 32-inch television sets from the campaign team of one of the aspirants, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria's team also distributed boiled eggs to all delegates.

In a media interview, Baba Jamal denied any attempt to coerce the delegates to vote for him. He argued that the gifts were out of goodwill and not to influence voting outcomes.

However, an official statement signed by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC on Saturday, February 7, 2026, stated that the national executives had been made aware of the allegations that some aspirants bribed the delegates during the election.

The NDC described such actions as a direct violation of the party’s values and principles, as well as its ongoing reset agenda.

The party has announced the immediate launch of a full-scale investigation and pledged swift action against any candidates found guilty.

The statement cautioned that future violations could lead to more drastic sanctions, including the possible cancellation of elections.

Meanwhile, Baba Jamal emerged victorious in the primary. He contested against Mohammed Ramme, NDC Constituency Chairman; Hajia Amina Adam, widow of the late MP; Yakubu Azindow; and Najib Mohammed.

Source: YEN.com.gh