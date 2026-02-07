Michael Carrick’s unbeaten run as interim boss gathered pace as Manchester United claimed a fourth straight Premier League victory

Bruno Fernandes revealed how Carrick’s trust and freedom on the pitch transformed the mood and performances at Old Trafford

The win over Tottenham pushed United closer to the top three and strengthened their grip on a Champions League place

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has praised Michael Carrick for reshaping the atmosphere at Old Trafford, crediting the interim boss with restoring belief and momentum after a run of impressive results.

United continued their strong form on Saturday, February 7, with a 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham, who were reduced to ten men, a result that further strengthened the club’s position in the race for Champions League qualification.

Fernandes was again on the scoresheet in the Premier League contest as the Red Devils recorded their fourth straight victory since Carrick stepped into the dugout.

According to Flashscore, the former United midfielder has now gone seven matches unbeaten across two separate spells as interim manager. This achievement has not gone unnoticed by players and supporters alike.

While Carrick previously stressed that the club’s leadership should take their time before deciding on a long-term appointment, the performances since Ruben Amorim’s exit last month have increased calls for him to be considered beyond the current campaign.

The ex-Middlesbrough boss has overseen a clear uplift in confidence, organisation, and attacking intent.

Bruno Fernandes hails Michael Carrick's magic

Following United's win, Fernandes explained that Carrick’s immediate impact came from his approach to man-management and tactics.

He highlighted how the manager placed trust in the squad, encouraging players to take ownership of games while expressing themselves with greater freedom.

According to the United skipper, Carrick has always shown signs he would succeed in management, and recent results are reinforcing that belief. Fernandes added that the players are determined to keep supporting the coach and push the team even further.

The Portugal international also pointed to Carrick’s deep understanding of the club’s culture. He noted that every player is aware of the intense pressure that comes with representing Manchester United and the high standards expected at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Fernandes stressed that Carrick fully understands what winning means to the club and that this knowledge brings an extra edge to the squad, creating a special connection between the manager and the players.

The victory over Spurs moved United to within two points of third-placed Aston Villa and gave them breathing space over rivals chasing a top-five finish, as seen in the Premier League standings.

With English clubs performing strongly in European competitions this season, finishing inside the top five is expected to be enough to secure Champions League football next term.

United now sit five points clear of sixth-placed Liverpool, who face a tough test at home against title contenders Manchester City on Sunday.

Manchester United's victory against Man City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Carrick began his interim reign at Manchester United in style, leading the Red Devils to a memorable 2-0 derby victory over Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday, January 17.

Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu were the standout performers, finding the net in a dominant display that set the tone for Carrick’s spell in charge.

