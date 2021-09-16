Peter Kofi Nartey Etornam is the founder of Nuse Block Factory

The emerging Ghanaian entrepreneur has shared how he sold dogs and worked as an MC to save towards building his company

Etornam recently opened up about his journey and future aspirations in an interview with Truly Ghanaiantv

Although Peter Kofi Nartey Etornam faced backbreaking financial setbacks when he first set out to establish himself in the construction sector, he triumphed over the challenges.

Etornam, 30, had always had the intent to be part of the supply chain in the construction industry, but it was not until 2011 that he took a bold step to mould his ideas into reality.

Speaking in an interview with Efo Selasi on Truly Ghanaiantv, he disclosed that he had to sell dogs, emceed events, and worked other menial jobs to save towards building the Nuse Block Factory.

'I Sold Dogs, Worked as MC to Start my Block Factory' - Ghanaian man with Degree shares Powerful Story Photo credit: Truly Ghanaiantv

How he started

''I got this piece land 2011 and started working in 2017 ... But the intent has already been there from day one. I got my first shovels I used for block production as far back as 2011, and I kept them until I started in 2017.

''I sold dogs to put together some money to get the machine I'm using now. I did mc gigs ... and other petty jobs to save money to get the machine,'' he recounted.

Etornam invested part of the money into the structure, other components of the block factory, and paying electricity bills, he said.

As an emerging business owner, he has made strides in the construction field, but the nation's unstable electricity and water situation pose a major challenge to his business and growth.

''Access to water and electricity is not stable and so we're faced with low current. The kind of machines we use, with low current, you'll be forced to halt and maybe your materials will get wasted, he decried.

''There are a lot of things we expect from the government ... there are simple amenities like water, electricity, accessible roads ... and tax reduction to make the cost of production inexpensive,'' he added.

The budding entrepreneur advised other emerging business owners about the challenges ahead, as he cautioned the journey will not be easy.

He visualises his block factory becoming one of the nation's top supply chain companies in the construction sector.

Etornam holds a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Building Construction, a degree in Database Administration, and an advance certificate in French Speaking.

