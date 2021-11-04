In the Ahafo Region, a man named George Antwi has turned plantain into a massive business of making different products

According to George, plantain has a lot of uses but too much focus is put on cocoa as a cash crop

He explained in a video how he is able to make porridge, cake, bread, black soap, shower gel, wine, and many more out of plantain

George Antwi, a talented Ghanaian teacher who was born in the Ahafo Region has been able to set up a side business that is literally making wonders happen out of plantain.

In a one-hour video interview with Obibini TV monitored by YEN.com.gh, George demonstrated how he uses plantain to make porridge, cake, bread, black soap, shower gel, wine, local gin, pizza, herbal medicines, buff loaf (bofrot) and other products.

According to the ingenious teacher, he decided to research more into the usefulness of plantain after he realized that too much focus was being placed on cocoa as a cash crop when plantain could serve even more.

George, a former student of St Joseph's College of Education, Bechem also revealed to the interviewer, Mr Emmanuel Agyemang, that he uses every single part of the plantain tree right from the root to the fruit for different purposes.

Becoming a known figure in the locality

"I have become known as the plantain man in this entire village. Lots of people buy different kinds of products from me. A chief, upon seeing the marvelous works I was making decided to give me acres of land to establish a factory," he further mentioned.

George Antwi says he needs any form of help or investment that can be offered so he can go ahead to establish the factory that will make good use of plantain and also give employment to many young people.

Watch the full video below

