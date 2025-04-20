Rebecca Adusei, the surviving wife of the late Ghanaian blogger Adwenepahene, meets political social commentator Appiah Stadium

She went on her knees to thank Appiah Stadium and wealthy Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama for their donations

The video touched the hearts of many people who thronged to the comment section to hail Appiah Stadium and Ibrahim Mahama

Rebecca Adusei, the surviving wife of the late Ghanaian blogger Adwenepahene, was filled with a grateful heart as she thanked wealthy Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama and social commentator Appiah Stadium for their support after the passing of her husband.

Adwenepahene's wife thanks Mahama and Appiah Stadium

After flying to Germany for the final funeral rites of Adwenepahene, Appiah Stadium met with the family of the late blogger.

In the video, he was spotted with Rebecca and her three children as she expressed her profound gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama for his donation.

She went on her knees and thanked the founder of Engineers and Planners,[1] a West African indigenously-owned mining company and Appiah Stadium aka Mahama Ba for flying to Germany with Mahama's donation and for also donating as well.

"Despite being sad, when I saw Appiah Stadium, I was filled with joy because it was my husband's wish to meet Appiah Staium one day but unfortunately death took him away," she said in the video.

Ibrahim Mahama donated €5,000 (approximately GH₵75,000) to support the funeral rites of his late friend, Adwenpahene, in Germany. He also pledged to take full responsibility for the care of his friend’s children.

Also, during the funeral, Appiah Stadium donated €1,000 (approximately GH₵17,551), to support the family of the deceased.

Appiah Stadium with Rebecca Adesei and her kids

Reactions to the Adwenepahene's wife's video

Words of encouragement and condolence messages filled the comment section of Appiah Stadium's TikTok video.

Many others hailed Appiah Stadium and Ibrahim Mahama for their generous donations to the bereaved family.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Rebecca Adusei and her kids meeting Appiah Stadium:

Africa Recipe Foods said:

"I’m very happy to see Becky. Very sad 😢. As well as Appiah. Thank you very much for your support. I know God will give you the strength to take care of her and the children. Stay blessed, Becky."

user9081938438385 said:

"Beautiful Becky aside everything,u re blessed with very beautiful kids, they are jewels so take good care of them."

Precious Babe💖💯said:

"God richly bless you for your kindness. Adwenepahene would be happy wherever he is😭💔🙏."

Adwenepahene’s widow reverts to her maiden name

A touching video capturing the emotional moment Adwenepahene’s widow officially reverted to her maiden name surfaced online and stirred deep reactions.

The solemn rite was performed during the funeral service of the late outspoken blogger, just before his final burial. The moment symbolised her transition to widowhood and left many mourners visibly moved.

The clip went viral, drawing heartfelt reactions from netizens who continue to mourn the loss of the popular and often controversial content creator. Many expressed their sorrow over his passing, while others extended words of comfort to his grieving family.

