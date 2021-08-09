Popular Ghanaian model, Abena Model, has expressed great love on her birthday by using the occasion to donate to the Ashaiman polyclinic

Abena, whose real name is Nancy Acheampomaa, was warmly received by the staff who were also humbled by her beautiful gesture

Ghanaians and fans of the beautiful model have been expressing their heartwarming thoughts and wishes for the kind model

Nancy Acheampomaa, a beautiful Ghanaian model popularly known as Abena Model, has blessed the Ashaiman polyclinic with massive goodies on the occasion of her birthday.

The model, on her Instagram handle, solicited funds to undertake the heartwarming donation days to the celebration of her birthday, which saw some kind donors coming on board.

Some pictures that were taken during the donation exercise reveal how Abena was warmly received by the staff of the polyclinic who were grateful for the gesture.

Abena Model: Beautiful Ghanaian Model Donating to Hospital to Celebrate her Birthday Credit: @abenamodel

Source: Instagram

Social media reactions

Below were some of the comments from social media users who celebrated Abena's birthday with her and also hailed her the kind gesture.

nana_1_gh indicated:

Happy birthday sweety amen to all ur wishes ok

_wenetteshop_ said:

This is lovely!!!! happy blessed birthday Abena!

_yapsy mentioned

Happy birthday Ohemaa God bless you dear

_awuaah stated:

Happy Birthday have a lovely one!!

Abena Model previously broke her section of the Internet with stunning pictures of herself posing in the outfits of eight different professions, as was earlier reported.

Pictures sighted by YEN.com.gh on her Instagram handle, @abenamodel, gathered several thousands of reactions from social media users and her many fans.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the beautiful images of Nancy Acheampomaa for the reader's viewing pleasure as many people who viewed them could not have enough of them.

