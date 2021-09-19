The winter transfer window could be marked with a number of departures at Man United

Man United are set for a massive clear-out ahead of the winter transfer window in January that could see up to seven players sold.

The development comes at a time Solskjaer is desperate to lead the Red Devils to his first silverware as club manager. Photo: Getty Images.

The Red Devils had a decent summer transfer window that saw them land three key signings including Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

However, Metro UK reports United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to trim his squad in January in a move aimed at boosting his transfer kitty.

The move will see a number of players considered surplus to requirements offloaded, with the publication claiming Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek headline a star-studded list of players on the chopping board.

Martial has significantly fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, while Van de Beek has endured a frustrating spell since his arrival from Ajax in the summer of 2020.

The Sun further reports Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles and Diogo Dalot could also be on their way out.

Lingard was heavily linked with a departure during the summer following his impressive loan spell with West Ham in the second half of last season.

The Hammers and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs he was linked with, but a transfer never materialised.

Meanwhile, the pair of Jones and Bailly has hardly featured for United over the last two years, with injuries hampering their progress.

The development comes at a time Solskjaer is desperate to lead the Red Devils to his first silverware as club manager.

The Norwegian is yet to guide United to title glory since his appointment in 2018 when he replaced Jose Mourinho who had been sacked at the time.

