Abdul Fatawu Issahaku netted a stunning 65-yard strike in the English Championship as Leicester City sealed a 3-1 victory over Ipswich Town

The audacious effort from his own half has gone down as the longest-range goal in Championship history, according to Opta records

The moment has attracted widespread praise from fans and pundits, with a renowned BBC sports journalist leading the tributes to the Ghanaian winger

Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku produced a moment of magic that instantly became part of English Championship folklore after unleashing a breathtaking strike from inside his own half.

The jaw-dropping effort helped Leicester City secure a vital 3-1 victory over Ipswich Town on December 13, 2025, and marked their second win in three league outings, easing pressure after recent setbacks.

Issahaku stuns Championship with record-breaking goal

Leicester had already taken the lead through Bobby De Cordova Reid inside eight minutes when the hosts pushed for breathing space. That moment arrived in spectacular fashion.

Fatawu picked up a loose ball deep in his own territory and immediately sensed opportunity. Spotting Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton well off his line, the Ghana international launched a perfectly weighted left-footed effort.

Below is Issahaku's wonder goal:

The ball sailed over the stranded keeper and nestled into the net, leaving the stadium frozen in disbelief.

Beyond its beauty, the goal carried historic weight. According to Sky Sports, the strike is officially the longest-range goal ever recorded in the Championship by Opta, surpassing a long-standing benchmark.

Jordan Ayew later added a third for Leicester from close range, while Jens Cajuste pulled one back for the visitors in the 71st minute. The result sealed a rare home league success, only the club’s second since August.

BBC sports journalist hails Issahaku

As clips of the goal spread rapidly, tributes followed from fans and respected voices within the game. BBC sports journalist John Bennett was among those left in awe after witnessing the strike live.

“Amazing to witness this live in the stadium," he wrote on X. I saw Joey Guðjónsson score another amazing long ranger at the same stadium from the halfway line in 2006 and never thought that would be topped. But this was something even more special from Abdul Fatawu.”

The previous benchmark belonged to Guðjónsson, whose 55-yard effort for Leicester against Hull in 2006 had stood the test of time until Saturday.

Leicester head coach Martin Cifuentes also praised the winger while reflecting on a performance he described as season-defining.

“We scored fantastic goals, but we played at a high level,” he said. “This moment of brilliance and quality from Abdul - it is a fantastic goal. It is very special, and I am happy for him because he is a good boy who works hard and is improving all the time.”

Attention now shifts to a demanding run of fixtures before the year closes. Leicester face Queens Park Rangers on December 20, host Watford six days later, and round off 2025 with a home meeting against Derby.

