Talented Dutch forward Ernest Poku is considering a potential switch to the Black Stars after representing Netherlands at various youth levels

The Leverkusen star remains proud of his Ghanaian heritage, even as he concentrates on delivering strong performances in the Bundesliga and Champions League

The Ghana Football Association continues to engage promising dual nationals, and Poku has emerged as one of the players firmly on their radar

Ernest Poku has spoken openly about the possibility of representing Ghana at senior international level.

The 21-year-old admits the option remains open, but insists no decision has been made as he has yet to be contacted about a potential switch.

Ernest Poku is open to represent Ghana at the senior level. Photos: Jeroen van den Berg/@ghanablackstars.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward has represented the Netherlands at various youth levels, making two appearances for the U16 side in 2020 before being named in the U19 squad in 2022.

He scored his first U19 goal against Ukraine in June 2022 and was later promoted to the Dutch U21 team.

Later, Poku was elevated to the Dutch U21 team. At the club level, he netted 15 times for the AZ youth team before earning promotion to the first team.

Ernest Poku opens to Ghana switch

Speaking to Oma Akatugba after Leverkusen’s 2-2 Champions League draw with Newcastle United on Wednesday night, Poku said any decision would require careful consideration and discussions with those closest to him.

“We have to see, I don’t know yet. I didn’t get a call or something, so I don’t know. I don’t know, we’ll see then, because obviously I have to talk with my parents about it, with my agent about it. So, I don’t know,” Poku answered when quizzed about playing for the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup.

He also disclosed his connection to Africa, despite growing up in the Netherlands.

“Yes, of course, I love the food, I love the music. My parents are also from Ghana, so I can speak Ghana [Ghanaian language],” Poku added.

Additionally, Poku named his favourite African musicians currently.

“Burna Boy, but he’s from Nigeria. Burna Boy is good, Davido is good, Shatta Wale is also good, so yeah, I think them.”

Poku's remarks come at a time when Ghana is preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament in which they will meet Panama, England and Croatia in Group L.

Below are Ghana's fixtures for the 2026 World Cup:

On August 12, 2025, Poku joined Leverkusen for a reported €10 million with an extra €2 million in add-ons. He committed to a five-year contract that expires in June 2030.

This year, he has contributed to 11 goals – five goals and six assists in 25 appearances while operating mainly as a right winger.

Black Stars warned about dual nationals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian prophet has warned that the Black Stars may face major problems at the 2026 FIFA World Cup if dual nationals are drafted into the current setup.

He believes Ghana’s success at the tournament depends on keeping the existing team, a message that has been widely shared on social media.

