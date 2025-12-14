Sunderland will honour club legend Gary Rowell just days after his passing, adding heartbreak and pride to Sunday’s clash with Newcastle United

Gary Rowell’s legacy will be celebrated in the Tyne-Wear derby following his sad passing at the age of 68, fifty years after his Sunderland debut

Former teammates have spoken highly of the Sunderland legend as tributes continue to flood in

Sunderland have announced plans to honour one of the club’s greatest-ever servants, Gary Rowell, following the heartbreaking news of his death at the age of 68, just days before a highly anticipated derby against Newcastle United.

The Black Cats confirmed that Rowell passed away on Saturday, December 13, after a long and courageous fight with leukaemia, and tributes will be paid to the legendary forward when Sunderland welcome their fierce rivals to the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Sunderland to honour legend Gary Rowell, who passed away on December 13, 2025. Image credit: S&G/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

The timing of the loss has added extra poignancy to the occasion, with emotions expected to run high across the North East.

In a deeply moving statement, Sunderland described their devastation at losing a player who remains etched into the club’s history.

Rowell died exactly 50 years to the day after making his senior debut for the Black Cats, surrounded by his sons, Chris and Peter.

That milestone carried further significance, as both sons were present when Rowell was inducted into the Sunderland AFC Hall of Fame in 2020.

As stated by Goal, the former striker once described that honour as “the best night of my life”, a fitting recognition for a player whose impact on Wearside spanned more than a decade.

Tributes pour in for Gary Rowell

Newcastle United also set rivalries aside to pay their respects. Responding publicly, the Magpies sent their condolences to Rowell’s family. They acknowledged his influence across the wider football community in the region, underlining the respect he commanded on both sides of the Tyne-Wear divide.

The Sunderland team group in August 1978, featuring Gary Rowell (seated in the front row from left). Image credit: S&G/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Born on July 6, 1957, Rowell joined Sunderland as a teenager and went on to enjoy an outstanding spell at the club between 1972 and 1984. During that period, he scored 103 goals in 297 appearances, cementing his status as one of the most prolific forwards in Sunderland’s modern history.

Only Kevin Phillips and Len Shackleton have matched the rare feat of scoring over 100 goals for the club since the Second World War.

Meanwhile, former teammates have shared touching memories of both Rowell the footballer and Rowell the man. In a Goal feature, ex-captain Shaun Elliott recalled celebrating a memorable hat-trick against Newcastle, a moment he believes sealed Rowell’s legendary status.

Elliott also spoke warmly of Rowell’s character, describing him as a gifted finisher who loved Sunderland deeply and never wanted to leave the club.

Peter Stronach, another former teammate, echoed those sentiments, remembering Rowell from their schoolboy days through to their time as apprentices. He described him as kind, warm and instantly likeable, with a smile and presence that left a lasting impression.

Sunderland now turn their attention to Sunday’s crucial Premier League clash against Newcastle United on December 14, 2025, where the derby will also serve as a heartfelt tribute to a true Black Cats icon.

Marvin Hinton's passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the death of another ex-footballer, Chelsea Football Club's Marvin Hinton, the esteemed defender who played a key role in their FA Cup-winning squad.

Hinton died on Tuesday, December 2, at the age of 85, leaving the Chelsea community and football fans worldwide in deep sorrow.

Source: YEN.com.gh