University of Ghana Introduces Self-Placement Option, Applicants Visit Centre Video
- The Admissions Assistance Desk at the University of Ghana has been addressing concerns by applicants regarding the admission process
- Some applicants who had not yet been offered admission shared their observations after visiting the centre to have their concerns addressed
- Netizens who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the ongoing process
The University of Ghana has introduced a self-placement option for applicants desirous of studying at the institution
This comes after the university announced that it had set up an Admissions Assistance Desk at the University of Ghana Stadium to assist applicants and newly admitted students.
In light of this, a video shared by Radio Universe on its TikTok page showed applicants who had visited the centre sharing their thoughts.
Some applicants who spoke in interviews shared their reactions about the entire process.
One of the applicants said he chose Computer Science, Information Technology, and Bachelor of Arts as his programmes.
He explained that it was after visiting the Admissions Assistance Desk that he was informed he did not gain admission into any of the programmes and was advised to opt for the self-placement option.
“They asked me to mention my serial number, and when they checked and found that I did not gain admission, they said they would send me a link for self-placement.”
Another female applicant explained that she gained admission but wanted to make some changes, only to find to be told her courses could not be changed.
“What I applied for, I didn’t get what I wanted, but that is why I came today."
Another applicant, Michael, also said he was disappointed about not getting his first choice, hence his decision to visit the centre.
“I chose Actuarial Science, but unfortunately, I could not meet the cut-off point for my first choice.”
When asked if he was confident of getting his second choice, the young man responded:
“Yes, please, I will definitely get my second choice.”
UG Admissions Assistance Desk
The University of Ghana had issued a statement Admission Assistant desk would be located at the University of Ghana Stadium, operating from Tuesday, December 9, 2025, to Tuesday, December 23, 2025.
The statement explained that the main issues the desk will address will centre on guidance regarding admission processes, enquiries and related support services.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to concerns raised by UG applicants
Netizens who reacted to the post shared varied opinions on the announcement by the University of Ghana.
MUH stated:
“Please, I am far from Accra, but I have not yet gained admission. Can I also come?”
nana_ba reacted:
“Please post the self-placement link.”
crypto_currency asked:
“Please, when are they doing it on campus?”
Quin_Lisa🎀 wrote:
“Me, I’ve given up on the admission, I even chose the same course as his.”
