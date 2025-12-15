Newcastle star Dan Burn was rushed to hospital during the Wear-Tyne derby as what happened on the pitch left fans worried

Dan Burn’s England 2026 ambitions could be at risk after a worrying mid-match incident

The Magpies suffered a narrow loss to Sunderland, but all eyes were on a key player’s sudden exit

Newcastle United’s Dan Burn was taken to hospital after sustaining a significant injury during the Wear-Tyne derby against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, December 14.

The 33-year-old centre-back left the pitch three minutes before half-time after a heavy clash with Sunderland’s Nordi Mukiele left him in visible discomfort.

Burn indicated to Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and his coaching staff that he was experiencing difficulty breathing following the collision, Metro Sports reports.

An ambulance subsequently transported Burn to hospital while the game continued. Following the match, Howe confirmed the incident but refrained from providing detailed medical updates, as The Sun covered.

The Newcastle manager, however, expressed cautious optimism regarding the severity of Burn’s injury.

Howe commented to Sky Sports:

“It’s a tough break for Dan. Unfortunate timing for him to have to leave the field. He’s gone to hospital to get his ribs checked, so we’re hoping it’s nothing too serious.”

Burn’s departure prompted a defensive reshuffle, with Fabian Schär taking his place. Newcastle ultimately suffered a narrow defeat to Sunderland, as an own goal from Nick Woltemade early in the second half handed the Black Cats the winning advantage.

Throughout the season, Burn has remained a pivotal figure for both Newcastle and the England national team, contributing significantly to their defensive stability.

Dan Burn's 2026 World Cup chances

In March, former Newcastle defender Steve Howey told BBC Radio Newcastle that Dan Burn has a strong chance of being included in England’s 2026 World Cup squad.

He explained that if Burn seizes his opportunities and performs well, age or minor dips in club form shouldn’t be a barrier.

Howey added that managers typically select players who impress on the international stage, and since Burn has shown consistency for Newcastle, there’s every reason to believe he could do the same for England, even at 34.

Meanwhile, England are set to compete in Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Ghana, Croatia, and Panama. Their opening match is against Croatia on June 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, followed by a clash with Ghana on June 23 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions will then face Panama on June 27 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Each team plays the others once in the group stage, with points determining who progresses to the knockout rounds.

