The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has published the list of undergraduate admissions for the 2025/2026 academic year

The successful applicants have been encouraged to log on to the KNUST applications portal and indicate whether they accept the offer

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post have shared different views on the release of the admission list by the top university

The 2025/2026 undergraduate admissions list for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been released.

This was made known by the student group, Voice of KNUST, on its Facebook page on Friday, December 12.

KNUST releases the list of admissions for its 2025/2026 undergraduate programmes and urges prospective students to apply.

"BREAKING NEWS: Undergraduate Admissions for the KNUST 2025/2026 Academic Year have been released. Stay tuned!" the post read.

Voice of KNUST, in another post, also urged the newly admitted students to log on to the admission portal and indicate whether they would accept the offer.

It emphasised that successful applicants who do not wish to attend the university should decline the offer so that their slots could be made available to others.

"Applicants who have been offered KNUST admission are to log in to their admission portal to either accept or decline their admission offer. Applicants who don't want the offer are to DECLINE so that it becomes available to other applicants," the post read.

University of Ghana releases admissions List For 2025/2026 Academic Year.

University of Ghana releases 2025/2026 admission list

The release of KNUST's admission list comes just a day after the University of Ghana, on December 10, officially announced that the 2025/2026 admission list for applicants has been released.

The university asked newly admitted students to visit the Academic Affairs Directorate Admission Desk set up at the UG Stadium to resolve any issues.

At the time of writing this report, the Facebook post by the Voice of KNUST announcing the release of KNUST's 2025/2026 admissions list for undergraduate programs had generated over 200 likes and 40 comments.

The Facebook posts are below:

Reactions to release of KNUST admission list

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied views, with many expressing joy that the admission list for KNUST had finally been released.

Others also sought to find out if they could change programs.

Prince Donkoh stated:

"The admission is in batches, so let's relax."

Mawulepe Ventures added:

"Now admissions are released like WAEC results, err."

Afia Asare indicated:

"Is it for all applicants, including parallel students?"

Muhammad Shuaib opined:

"What about KNUST Institute of Distance Learning admission?"

Asante Emmanuel stated:

"I have received mine."

Decendant OG asked:

"So, any course you get can't be changed?"

Lady offered admission into University of Ghana

YEN.com.gh also reported that a young Ghanaian lady took to social media to announce that she had gained admission to study at the University of Ghana.

The user, known as @_nyamekye.ee on TikTok, posted a short clip stating that UG had given her a spot in a Bachelor of Science in Administration program.

The video then showed the lady enjoying some fun moments with friends in celebration, and later captured her paying her fees ahead of her university admission.

