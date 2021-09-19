Akua GMB recently uploaded a video showing off her natural beauty whilst twerking to KiDi's hit song, Touch It

The former general manager of Angel TV showed off her confidence like the queen she is

Her fans and followers have commented under the clip

Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly known as Akua GMB, on Saturday, September 18, delivered a wild video twerking to KiDi's hit banger, Touch It.

The former wife of Ghanaian businessman, Dr Kwaku Oteng, appeared to be having fun on Saturday when she posted the video in which she displays her ability to outmatch young people.

Akua GMB is seen showcasing her twerking and dancing prowess in the new video uploaded on her Instagram account.

Akua GMB Proves her Twerking Skills as she Drops Wild Video Dancing to KiDi's Touch It. Photo credit: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Akua GMB, who served as the former general manager of Angel TV, waves her backside in sideways and whines her waist like a professional dancer.

She looked gorgeous without makeup when she posted the video to give her fans a peek into her weekend.

Her post has gathered the comments of her fans on social media.

Source: Yen.com.gh