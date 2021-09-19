A video of Moesha Boduong proclaiming Christ went viral months ago, followed by a few eventful footages

However, since then, the former social media sensation has not been heard of and no post was made on her Instagram handle since June

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section and gathered lots of reactions from fans who have been expressing their worry

Famous Ghanaian celebrity, Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong, better known by her fans as Moesha, has been off social media for close to three months.

On her Instagram handle, the last post that was made by Moesha was on June 26, 2021, and in the comment section, a lot of her fans have been expressing their worry and asking many questions.

Others went the extra mile to pray for the actress and encourage her to come back online and keep them updated on what's going on with her.

What is happening - Fans of Moesha Buduong Express Worry as she goes off for 3 Months

Source: Instagram

What the fans are saying

Below were some of the comments gathered from the comment section of Moesha's post

mzs.shay said:

hello dear hope you are well....checking up on you....everything will eventually fall into place soon ok @moeshaboduong

abena_nickii mentioned:

Please come back..you can give your life to Christ and still have an active life,you dont need to let go of everything

iamnefertitiisbir indicated:

I don’t know you but I’m praying for you. God got you beautiful

mizpahadavidson prayed:

May The Almighty God Heal You Completely wherever you are now dear

Everything will be fine ... God is in control

jes_sash also added:

Where ever you are right now May the Almighty God protect you and keep you from the snare of the fowler. Sending you a hug. Everything will be fine. @moeshaboduong

ama_whitney asked:

@moeshaboduong we hope you’re doing okay

See Moesha's last post below

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the actress, born Moesha Budonita, received Jesus Christ in July, disclosing she had unhooked herself from 'worldly' pleasures.

Before her conversion, she had admitted to dating married men who sponsored her fancy lifestyle.

''In Ghana, our economy is such ... that you need someone to take care of you and a single person you can’t make enough money as a woman here,'' said Moesha Buduong during an interview with CNN's Christiana Amanpour on Sex and Love Around the World.

A call for professional help

Moesha Budoung's critics from the press, her colleagues, and social media drove her to the extent of nearly taking her life.

Ghanaian business titan and preacher, Reverend Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso, cautioned against criticising Moesha Buduong after becoming ''born again''.

Source: Yen