There is wisdom in a quote by Mother Teresa that ''if you judge people, you have no time to love them,'' and Moesha Buduong's critics went beyond judging her, some unleashed venom after her rebirth.

The actress, born Moesha Budonita, received Jesus Christ in July, disclosing she had unhooked herself from 'worldly' pleasures.

Before her conversion, she had admitted to dating married men who sponsored her fancy lifestyle.

''In Ghana, our economy is such ... that you need someone to take care of you and a single person you can’t make enough money as a woman here,'' said Moesha Buduong during an interview with CNN's Christiana Amanpour on Sex and Love Around the World.

Her remarks were heavily condemned by many on social media, which elicited a response from her on Facebook.

''Allow the Saints to Throw Stones At You ... gather them and use it to build your house ... GoodMorning ❤️❤️,'' said graphic.com.gh, quoting Moesha.

Similarly, after receiving Jesus Christ, and despite urging young women to desist from exchanging sex for opulent lifestyles, many had no regard for either her newfound belief or remarks to empower women.

The worst bit came from self-righteous people, including her colleagues in the entertainment circle, who descended on her to condemn and assert, among many things, that she was desperate for marriage.

Celebrities ridicule actress

Adom FM/TV presenter, Sandra Ohemeng, known in showbiz circles as Sister Sandy, claimed some Ghanaian celebrities ridiculed her in a WhatsApp group after her rebirth.

''Could you believe that your celebrities have a WhatsApp group, and yesterday, some of them were mocking Moesha. I have the audio of them laughing at Moesha,'' Sister Sandy asserted, claiming she had their voice notes.

A call for professional help

Moesha Budoung's critics from the press, her colleagues, and social media drove her to the extent of nearly taking her life.

''Thank you for saving me from trying to kill myself,'' said Moesha Boduong in a video.

Her comment elicited the remarks of the senior consultant at the PAKS-Relationship and Counselling Clinic, Paa Kwesi Ortsin, who advised her family to seek help from a mental health specialist.

''She has to get help from a mental health specialist, not a counsellor, to help with the trauma she's dealing with. This has to be done early enough before the situation becomes a mental health crisis.''

Preacher cautions against criticising Moesha

Also, a Ghanaian business titan and preacher, Reverend Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso, had previously cautioned against criticising Moesha Buduong after becoming ''born again''.

The presiding pastor of God's Solution Center (GSC) warned against victimising her.

''Somebody repents and says that I want to go and serve God, then these people come out as the Pharisees to criticise, and if you don't take care, you kill yourself,'' said Reverend Dr Danso.

Alluding to the Bible to buttress his submission, Reverend Danso reiterated that we are all living by the mercies of God yet, Moesha Buduong's critics seemed unbothered about being found guilty of modern-day judging.

Surviving in a world of self-righteous people

Except for fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, personalities such as Lord Kenya, Morris Babyface, Wendy Shay received less public backlash for their decision to convert to Christianity, but Moesha Buduong's private and public life and her rebirth are still under siege.

However, many of Moesha Buduong's critics, including some Christians, albeit living in glasshouses, feigned righteousness to convince themselves that they are in some sense better than her and released venom against the convert.

Nonetheless, one can take solace in the fact that Jesus Christ came for sinners but for self-proclaimed righteous people, Mathew 7:1-2 admonished that ''Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.''

Let those who have ears listen.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy, has claimed God and Satan are battling in the spiritual realm over Moesha’s soul.

She said Satan is trying hard to snatch Moesha’s soul from God after the actress declared openly that she has repented and presenter her soul to God.

Ohemaa Mercy gave this spiritual update in an interview with Kastle FM, Ghanacelebritie.com reported.

Source: Yen