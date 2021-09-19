Ghana’s first and most popular blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has spoken on the trending issue of the poverty-stricken veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, commonly known as T.T.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Ameyaw Debrah decried T.T’s situation and said that it is a sad thing that veteran actors and actresses would end up this way.

He noted that this is a reoccurring thing that happens even in advanced countries like the USA, adding that it is high time structures were put in place to curb it.

According to the blogger, it is a bad thing that after industry players give off their best when in their prime, they become poor after old age.

For me, I think it is just sad that our legends have not been able to have enough resources to take care of themselves at such an age when it is important, and sickness comes in.

I am just hopeful that our system, our industry will grow to the point where those who practice will be well off so that if times like this come, they can take care of themselves. Let’s say if there is an insurance package for their health, for instance, Ameyaw said.

He also took a swipe at comedian DKB, for his unsavory comments about T.T.

I have heard some unfortunate comments as well, one from DKB suggesting that he should invest rather than begging. I don’t see that as begging. This is a need to be fulfilled and the general public can help.

T.T’s plight

The popular “Taxi Driver” actor trended in the news when he begged for public support to pay for an amount of GHC3,000 as rent.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumiah intervened with a huge sum of GHC50,000 for the actor.

However, DKB called him a shameful beggar who keeps disgracing himself with constant begging.

He also said TT should invest the money given to him and ensure that he does not come to beg any longer

Neglecting his children and going after a demon

Meanwhile, TT had cried sadly in a video telling how he left his wife and children to chase after another woman.

Years after, the actor has regretted his action and called the woman a demon who maltreated his children to the “point of death.

YEN.com.gh published TT’s full trouble with the said demon in this report.

