A groom stole the show at a wedding service in Brazil as he arrived in a unique fashion that thrilled people

In the viral video, the groom appeared on the scene dancing and was surprisingly joined by wedding guests at each step he made forward

The well-coordinated dance choreography continued with the random wedding guests comprising of male and female until he got to the altar

A groom showed up at his wedding occasion in a style that left many people gushing.

The unidentified groom arrived his wedding service in Brazil with a dance choreography that was performed from the point of entry to the altar.

The groom thrilled the guests with fine moves Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @goodnews_movement

In the video shared by Good News Movement on Instagram, he was first accompanied by two men who surprisingly burst into dance moves with him while following behind him.

He danced with random guests

As he got closer to the altar, a different set of guests took off from where the last two men stopped and backed up the groom's dance moves.

This choreography continued with random male and female guests in a coordinated manner till he rounded it off at the point of the altar.

The wedding guests who joined the groom to dance then returned to their respective seats to the admiration of others present who witnessed the fine performance.

Social media users react to the video

@ro_jenine wrote:

"That’s dope! I like this! That’s how you start the celebration!"

@daddyd219 thought:

"Weird flex … what’s the bride suppose to do to top that … suppose to be her day."

@thehangrydad remarked:

"If there’s anything I know about women, it is that they love it when you take all the attention at the wedding. "

@alicegoldenvalleynl opined:

"Hey groom you have your moment This was really nice! Congratulations to the happy couple! "

@stephaniej143_4 reacted:

"I want to see more! Where’s the bride?? Does she dance too?? Where’s my invite?? I want to go to this happy wedding!!"

