Lionel Messi named Pep Guardiola as the best club manager of his career, with Luis Enrique as a close second

Under Guardiola at Barcelona, Messi won multiple La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies, forming one of the greatest club teams in history

He also thrived under Enrique, winning the 2015 Champions League as part of Barcelona’s legendary attacking trio alongside Neymar and Luis Suárez

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, has played under some of the best managers in modern football.

With a staggering 46 trophies to his name, spanning his time at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Argentina, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has worked with coaching masterminds across his illustrious career.

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami Star Names the Two Best Club Managers of His Career

Source: Getty Images

However, when asked to name the best club managers he has played under, Messi had a clear answer.

Guardiola tops Messi’s list of best club managers

During an interview with RAC1 in 2019, Messi revealed that Pep Guardiola stands out as the greatest manager of his club career. He stated:

"Guardiola is the best of all. Luis Enrique is a very close second."

Messi and Guardiola formed a legendary partnership at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, winning three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies. Their collaboration saw the Catalan giants dominate European football, with Messi thriving in Guardiola’s tiki-taka system. The Barcelona legend added:

"I was fortunate to live many different stages in my career, but I think the Guardiola era was one of my best moments."

Guardiola’s tactical brilliance helped shape Messi into the player he is today, positioning him in the now-iconic ‘false nine’ role and allowing him to flourish as the centerpiece of an all-conquering team.

Luis Enrique: A close second

While Guardiola remains Messi’s top choice, the Argentinian also acknowledged the impact of Luis Enrique, who managed Barcelona from 2014 to 2017.

Enrique led a dominant Barcelona side that featured the fearsome attacking trio of Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suárez, guiding the club to a historic treble in the 2014/15 season.

Under his guidance, Messi won nine trophies, including his fourth Champions League title in 2015.

Enrique’s intense pressing style and attacking philosophy suited Messi perfectly, allowing him to maintain his dominance even after Guardiola’s departure.

The Spanish coach’s influence ensured Messi continued to shine at the highest level.

Messi’s remarkable club career

Messi’s club career began in 2004 when he became Barcelona’s youngest-ever first-team player at 17. He went on to win 35 major trophies with the club before moving to PSG in 2021, where he secured two Ligue 1 titles.

Now with Inter Miami in the MLS, Messi continues to add to his legacy, with his unparalleled career showing no signs of slowing down.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh