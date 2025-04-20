Tyrique George played a crucial role in helping Chelsea stage a comeback against Fulham in the Premier League

The 19-year-old scored the equaliser five minutes after his introduction, before Pedro Neto scored the match winner

Meanwhile, George, who was born in London, England, is eligible to play for both Ghana and Nigeria,

Easter Sunday delivered a dramatic London derby at Craven Cottage, where Chelsea fought back to secure a thrilling 2-1 victory over Fulham.

In a match loaded with narrative twists, it was 19-year-old Tyrique George who emerged as the unlikely hero, marking his Premier League arrival in emphatic fashion.

Tyrique George unleashed a low drive in front of goal to level the score for Chelsea in their 2-1 win against Fulham on April 20, 2025. Photos by Darren Walsh and Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

Tyrique George spurs Chelsea to comeback win

Trailing for much of the contest following a composed finish from Alex Iwobi, the Blues were staring at a disappointing result that could dent their European ambitions.

Coach Enzo Maresca had shuffled his deck with limited effect until the 78th minute, when he turned to George, a product of Chelsea’s academy who had joined the setup as an under-8 player back in 2014.

Tyrique George scores first EPL goal

Inserted into the action in place of Nicolas Jackson, the teenager wasted little time making an impression.

Five minutes after stepping onto the pitch, George found himself in space at the edge of the penalty area, latching onto a scuffed clearance.

Without hesitation, he rifled a precise low effort past the Fulham goalkeeper, restoring parity and injecting life into a previously laboured Chelsea attack, per Football London.

His strike not only changed the momentum but also lifted the entire squad’s intensity.

Pedro Neto nets winner

The Blues surged forward with renewed urgency, eventually capitalising on their pressure in the dying moments.

Pedro Neto, on the end of a clever one-two involving Enzo Fernandez, unleashed a sensational strike in stoppage time to complete the turnaround and secure maximum points.

For George, the moment held personal significance beyond the scoreboard.

Just ten days earlier, he had opened his senior account in Europe with a Conference League goal against Legia Warsaw.

The win also allowed the West London side to settle scores after their defeat in the reverse fixture back in December, offering a timely morale boost as the season nears its climax.

Can Tyrique George play for Ghana?

While his talent continues to blossom domestically, the international future of the young forward remains a topic of interest.

Born in London in February 2006 to Nigerian parents, George is eligible to play for England, Nigeria, or Ghana, owing to his West African roots.

Tyrique George scored his maiden Premier League goal for Chelsea against Fulham on April 20, 2025. Photo by Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

Having already featured for England’s youth teams and more recently at U19 levels, George has yet to be capped by the senior national side.

This leaves the door wide open for a potential switch to either of his ancestral countries.

According to reports by Goal, the Chelsea winger’s multicultural background provides Ghana and Nigeria with a realistic opportunity to make their case.

While the Three Lions currently have him in their developmental system, both African giants will be watching his progress closely, knowing full well that his pace, spatial awareness, and finishing instincts would be an asset on any stage.

George shares throwback photo

YEN.com.gh earlier shed light on a throwback photo of Chelsea youngster George and Jadon Sancho that has gone viral.

The image captures a younger George, who was part of Chelsea’s development setup, eagerly requesting a photo with Sancho during a chance encounter in London.

He later took to social media to relive the cherished moment, especially after his standout display in the big win over Morecambe.

Source: YEN.com.gh