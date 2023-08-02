The suspect in the Adisadel College assault has refused to accept the charges levelled against him

The court case has been postponed to allow the suspect to take part in the 2023 WASSCE examination

The case was heard in the privacy of the judge's chambers because of its sensitive nature involving juveniles

The Adisadel College student captured in the viral video assaulting a fellow student has denied the charges of assault and causing harm levelled against him.

The suspect's court case has since been postponed to allow him to take part in the WASSCE examinations.

The main suspect in the case is a final year student. Source: Facebook/@AdisadelCollege

The case was heard in the privacy of the judge's chamber on August 2, 2023, according to reports from Citi News.

YEN.com.gh reported that the student was arrested by the Police in Cape Coast earlier this week following instruction from the Attorney General.

The case has been adjourned to September 27, 2023.

Background to arrest

YEN.com.gh reported that the arrest came after a video showed the suspect manhandling his fellow student and hitting his head against a bed frame in a dormitory.

The incident in the Cape Coast school reportedly occurred in June 2023, leading to the suspension of the student.

But after the video went viral this week, the student who was assaulted by a fellow student at Adisadel College was recalled after being suspended.

The victim is also receiving psychological help and further medical attention.

Housemaster sanctioned

YEN.com.gh also reported that the housemaster of Quaque House in Adisadel College, where the incident happened, and his deputy were also been suspended.

Reports indicated that the student who recorded the video was expected to be suspended externally for one week and face internal suspension for another week.

The dismissal of the student who manhandled this fellow student was also considered.

NGO calls for new protocols

In a YEN.com.gh interview, an NGO, Africa Education Watch, called for the incident to be treated as a criminal matter.

It said there was a need for new management protocols in schools to tackle such incidents.

In the NGO's view, there should be a distinction between indiscipline in school and a case of assault.

