Mariama Bawumia: Mother of Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia dead

Mariama Bawumia, the mother of Vice president, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has died.

Hajia Mariama Bawumia reportedly passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 13, 2021.

According to a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on Assase Radio, she had been ill and in a hospital for the past few weeks.

She died at the age of 82.

Life of Mariama Bawumia

Hajia Mariama Bawumia was a native of Kpasenkpe in the West Mamprusi District.

She was one of the first northern female students to gain admission to the prestigious Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast.

Dr. Bawumia was the second of her five children.

Hajia Mariama Bawumia was married to Mumuni Bawumia, a statesman who was a founding member of the Northern People’s Party (NPP).

The party was one of the groupings that came together to form the United Party, a precursor of the present-day NPP.

Mumuni Bawumia also served as the chairman of the Council of State under President Jerry John Rawlings between 1992 and 2000, the first eight years of the Fourth Republic.

A teacher and lawyer, he was also the paramount chief of Kperiga in the Northern Region.

Source: Yen.com.gh