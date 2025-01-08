Carlo Ancelotti has made a bold decision concerning Vinicius Junior after his red card suspension

The Italian tactician has reposed trust in Vinicius in an important aspect of his Real Madrid team

Meanwhile, Ancelotti and his troops will turn their attention to winning their third trophy in the coming days

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly made a significant decision regarding Vinicius Junior shortly after the Brazilian forward received a two-match suspension for his red card against Valencia.

Vinicius was dismissed at the Mestalla following an altercation with Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Carlo Ancelotti has placed confidence in Vinicius Junior in a vital aspect of Real Madrid's team this season. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Despite initial expectations of a harsher punishment due to the nature of the offence, the 24-year-old received a two-game La Liga suspension alongside a €700 fine.

Crucially, this ban does not affect other competitions, making Vinicius eligible for Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup semi-final against RCD Mallorca on January 9.

Ancelotti makes bold decision about Vinicius

In light of his pivotal role in Real Madrid’s squad, Ancelotti has handed Vinicius additional responsibility.

Reports from Spain, as corroborated by MadridXtra, suggest the Italian tactician has designated the Brazilian as the team’s primary penalty-taker.

This decision highlights Ancelotti's faith in Vinicius, who has demonstrated composure and consistency from the spot.

The numbers behind the decision

According to Transfermarkt, Real Madrid has been awarded ten penalties this season, with three different players stepping up to take them.

While Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius have all taken their turns, the Brazilian boasts the most impressive record.

Here’s the breakdown:

Player No. of penalties Scored Missed Conversion rate Kylian Mbappe 5 3 2 60% Jude Bellingham 2 1 1 50% Vinicius Junior 3 3 0 100%

Vinicius’ flawless execution under pressure has undoubtedly influenced Ancelotti's choice, ensuring the Brazilian will now spearhead Madrid’s penalty duties.

Madrid’s upcoming challenges

As Los Blancos prepare for their Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Mallorca, they aim to secure their third trophy of the season, having previously won the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup, per RealMadrid Confidencial.

A win would set up a tantalising final against either Athletic Club or eternal rivals Barcelona.

Vinicius addresses his red card vs Valencia

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh shared that Vinicius Jr. addressed his red card during Real Madrid's dramatic win over Valencia.

The Brazilian winger took to his official X account (formerly Twitter) to express regret over the incident while commending his teammates for their resilience in securing the hard-fought victory.

Vinicius eyes Ballon d'Or success

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius has set his sights on winning the Ballon d’Or after clinching the 2024 FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year Award.

The Real Madrid winger narrowly lost the prestigious accolade to Manchester City’s Rodri in October 2024.

Despite the setback, Vinicius remains hopeful about securing the honour in the future as he continues to build his legacy in Spain.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh