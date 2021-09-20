Meek Mill, a well known American rapper and songwriter, has opened up about how bitter cola from Africa helped solve a stomach problem he had been dealing with

He said for two years, he visited various doctors and they all could not help

The young rapper encouraged 'black people' to yearn to know more about Africa

Popular American rapper and songwriter, Meek Mill, legally known as Robert Rihmeek Williams, has taken to social media to share that, taking in African herbs helped heal a stomach problem he had for two years.

In his post on his Twitter page, the talented rapper shared that he sought help from many doctors in hopes of finding a solution to his ailment, but they all proved futile.

"My stomach been messed up almost 2 years I been to a bunch of doctors ... I took a African herb and it fixed my stomach like magic!"

He got a recommendation to try bitter cola and according to Meek, that changed his life.

The young songwriter also admonished his fellow black Americans to educate themselves about Africa.

Bitter kola nut changed my life....I feel like we ”black people” need to be more educated about Africa!

