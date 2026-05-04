The first nonuplets in history to survive birth have celebrated their fifth birthday

Nine children were born to Halima Cisse from Mali at a clinic in Casablanca on May 4, 2021

The record-breaking family shared the update through the Guinness World Records social media page

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The world’s first surviving nonuplets have officially turned five years old.

The history-making children, who were born on May 4, 2021, celebrated the milestone on Monday, May 4, 2026.

The world's first surviving nonuplets celebrate their fifth birthday milestone on May 4, 2026. Image credit: Guinness World Records/X

Source: UGC

Halima Cisse, a Malian woman, gave birth to the nine babies at the Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, Morocco.

Medical professionals noted that this was the first known instance where nonuplets survived beyond birth.

The news of their survival and continued growth has remained a point of interest for many globally.

According to the update shared by Guinness World Records on X, the family continues to thrive five years after the rare multiple birth.

Birthday celebration of nonuplets sparks reactions

The post has gathered significant engagement, with over 184 comments and 4,500 likes at the time of this report. Many netizens expressed awe at the size of the family and the resilience of the mother.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the milestone below:

@King_pixxel said:

"Good God . 9 at once 😳"

@TheAtiila stated:

"The man who impregnated this woman needs recognition."

@realBrosky reacted:

"This is beautiful. Massive respect to her. Because this isn't just a family, it's a whole squad."

@agentleBarbz_ added:

"I can imagine the stress on them while they were growing up."

@Nissim678 shared:

"Nine kids turning five? That birthday cake needs its own logistics team. 🥳"

Watch the X video below.

Bridget Otoo announces birth of 1st child

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that renowned Ghanaian presidential staffer and media personality Bridget Otoo announced the birth of her first child with her husband, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, as she celebrated her 42nd birthday on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Bridget married Evans in a beautiful private ceremony in the Western Region of Ghana on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Actress Lydia Forson and media personalities Serwaa Amihere and Roland Walker were among the close friends who attended the gorgeous occasion.

Source: YEN.com.gh