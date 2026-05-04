Miracle Mali Nonuplets Celebrate Fifth Birthday In Style, Video
- The first nonuplets in history to survive birth have celebrated their fifth birthday
- Nine children were born to Halima Cisse from Mali at a clinic in Casablanca on May 4, 2021
- The record-breaking family shared the update through the Guinness World Records social media page
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The world’s first surviving nonuplets have officially turned five years old.
The history-making children, who were born on May 4, 2021, celebrated the milestone on Monday, May 4, 2026.
Halima Cisse, a Malian woman, gave birth to the nine babies at the Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, Morocco.
Medical professionals noted that this was the first known instance where nonuplets survived beyond birth.
The news of their survival and continued growth has remained a point of interest for many globally.
According to the update shared by Guinness World Records on X, the family continues to thrive five years after the rare multiple birth.
Birthday celebration of nonuplets sparks reactions
The post has gathered significant engagement, with over 184 comments and 4,500 likes at the time of this report. Many netizens expressed awe at the size of the family and the resilience of the mother.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the milestone below:
@King_pixxel said:
"Good God . 9 at once 😳"
@TheAtiila stated:
"The man who impregnated this woman needs recognition."
@realBrosky reacted:
"This is beautiful. Massive respect to her. Because this isn't just a family, it's a whole squad."
@agentleBarbz_ added:
"I can imagine the stress on them while they were growing up."
@Nissim678 shared:
"Nine kids turning five? That birthday cake needs its own logistics team. 🥳"
Watch the X video below.
Bridget Otoo announces birth of 1st child
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that renowned Ghanaian presidential staffer and media personality Bridget Otoo announced the birth of her first child with her husband, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, as she celebrated her 42nd birthday on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.
Bridget married Evans in a beautiful private ceremony in the Western Region of Ghana on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Actress Lydia Forson and media personalities Serwaa Amihere and Roland Walker were among the close friends who attended the gorgeous occasion.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh