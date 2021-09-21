Famous Nigerian comedian, Nasty Blaq, has left Ghana after weeks of pleasant experiences and meeting great Ghanaian stars

Upon his exit, Nasty left a touching video and message for Ghanaians by way of saying goodbye

He also indicated that it won't be long before he will return again for some more collaborations

Abisi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, a famous Nigerian comedian popularly known as Nasty Blaq, has dropped a touching message for Ghanaians after he exited days ago.

The message, which Nasty conveyed through his caption, "Thank you, Ghana. See you again," was additionally complemented by a short video summary of his experiences.

The one-minute video showed how Nasty arrived in Ghana and also highlighted some of the fun experiences the comedian had in Ghana as well as some of the top icons he met during his visit.

Weeks ago, Nasty revealed that he was overwhelmed by the amount of love that Ghanaians have shown towards him since he touched down in the country.

Nasty Blaq, who was on his first-ever visit to an African nation aside from his country, Nigeria, indicated that he was finding it difficult to tell if he was actually outside Nigeria.

"Everywhere I go, I meet a lot of people who already know me and start giving me a lot of praise. I'm surprised by the love I have received from Ghanaians. It feels as if I am still in Nigeria," the comedian said to Giovani on his entertainment show on TV3.

Viral dance video of Nasty and Lloyd

Not long ago, another video emerged online of Nigerian comedian, Nasty Blaq, and Ghanaian dancer, Dancegod Lloyd, known for his feature in Beyonce's 'Already' video showing off their crazy dance moves.

The video posted on Instagram opens with the duo rushing from a house, and displaying the skills in front of the house. The dance continues by a poolside, an elevator, and then on the pavement.

The video generated massive reactions with many complimenting the two for their somewhat funny, and intense skills.

