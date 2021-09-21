Singer Juliana Kanyomozi's son Keron Raphael Kabugo died on July 20 2014

He died at the Aga Khan Hospital, where he had been admitted following a severe asthma attack

The grieving mom says September 20 and July 20 are the two most difficult days every year

Ugandan musician Juliana Kanyomozi has marked her late son Keron's birthday in an emotional video.

Juliana Kanyomozi pays tribute to her late son in an emotional video. Photo: Juliana Kanyomozi.

Source: UGC

On this day, her son Keron would have turned 18 years, and his mom couldn't help but wonder how he would have been.

Keron loved Chinese noodles

In an emotional video shared on YouTube, the teary mom remembered the times she spent with him when he was still alive and his favourite food.

"I was eating Chinese noodles and I remembered how much he loved them," she said in the black and white video.

The musician's son Keron died on July 20, 2014, after struggling with severe asthma. He died at the Aga Khan Hospital, where he was receiving treatment. He was 11 years old at the time.

Kanyomozi said she has always dreaded the day her son died and his birthdays because she had no idea how she will feel.

Learnt to be thankful

This year she chose to be home alone with her one-year-old son Taj but couldn't help thinking about her late son and wondering how his birthday would have been.

"So I think about him wondering what his birthday would be like, what he would look like how tall it would have been. So In all of this, I have learnt to be more thankful than anything else. To be thankful for the gift of just being a mom to him and what an amazing journey it has been," she said as she wept.

The mom said that she sometimes kept asking God why He took her son so early. She always lights a candle for him and prays for him on his birthdays. She also remembers the funny moments and thinks about the time they spent together.

Struggling to accept Keron's death

The talented musician recently spoke about how hard it was to accept her son's death.

The singer said that prayers have helped her deal with the loss, but she still hasn't completely healed.

"I am still a work in progress, but you learn to be stronger, and accept that it happened," she said.

