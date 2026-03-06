Donald Trump has issued a fresh and stern warning to Iran amid escalating tensions involving the United States, Israel and the Middle Eastern nation

The remarks came during a White House reception for Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates on Thursday

The US president also revealed that his son, Barron Trump, is a huge admirer of both Messi and his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo

Donald Trump delivered a striking message directed at Iran while welcoming Inter Miami to the White House following the club’s triumph in the 2025 MLS Cup.

The ceremony, held on Thursday, March 5, was meant to celebrate the American club’s championship success.

Yet the event quickly took a political turn when the United States president used part of his address to speak about tensions involving Iran.

Standing before players and club officials, including Lionel Messi, Trump delivered a blunt warning directed at members of Iran’s security forces while a packed audience watched inside the presidential residence.

Donald Trump delivers fresh warning to Iran

Trump urged members of Iran’s security apparatus to surrender their weapons while speaking about the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

Speaking at the White House, the 79-year-old American leader said, as quoted by The Mirror:

"I'm once again calling on all members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the military and the police to lay down their arms."

"You'll be perfectly safe with total immunity, or you'll face absolutely guaranteed death, and I don't want to see that."

"The United States military, together with the wonderful Israeli partners, continues to totally demolish the enemy, far ahead of schedule and at levels that people have never seen before."

The remarks came amid escalating tensions following joint military operations by the United States and Israel, along with retaliatory action from Iran that has intensified instability across the region.

Trump praises Messi during White House visit

Despite the heavy political tone, the president also took time to celebrate Messi and the achievement of Inter Miami.

“It’s my distinct privilege to say what no American president has ever had the chance to say before: Welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi,” Trump said, as quoted by USA Today.

The American leader also revealed that his son Barron admires both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - a moment which elicited a priceless smile from the Argentine.

Trump then praised the Argentine captain while reflecting on his impact since arriving in the United States.

“This guy won. There was tremendous fanfare, and he won,” Trump said of Messi. “Leo, you came in and won. It’s hard to do. … You came in and won with all that pressure.”

For Messi, who rarely engages in political discussions, the moment may have felt unusual. Nevertheless, the Argentine legend stood alongside teammates as the ceremony continued. The visit marked Messi’s first appearance at the White House.

