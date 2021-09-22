One of the daughters of Ghanaian economist Kofi Amoah has celebrated her birthday in grand style

Lady Yaa Amoah, one of the daughters of popular Ghanaian businessman, Kofi Amoah famed as Citizen Kofi Amoah, has celebrated her 20th birthday in grand style.

The young lady who is a young CEO in the hair industry turned 20 years old on September 20, 2021.

To mark the big day, Citizen Kofi Amoah threw a birthday party in her honour which saw her friends and other loved ones attending.

Lady Yaa Amoah: Photos, videos drop as Kofi Amoah throws lavish 20th b'day party for daughter. Source: Instagram/Pulseghana

The birthday party saw Citizen Kofi Amoah jamming to songs with her daughter as they sat and had a chat and also posed for some photos.

Both father and daughter were seen in more photos and videos cutting the birthday cake as attendees of the party captured the moment on camera.

Lady Amoah was seen wearing a red dress as she enjoyed herself at the birthday party thrown in her honour.

She took to her Instagram page to celebrate herself by posting some photos from a birthday photoshoot and captioned them: "A vey BIG happy birthday to me!! . I’m very thankful, very blessed and very happy to see this day ! I wish myself nothing but grace in abundance! Happiness in abundance ! and everything good that i deserve in this life and more ! BIG 20 !"

Many of her followers took to the comment section to admire the photos and also wish her well on her big day.

Speaking about the children of Kofi Amoah, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Abena Amoah, another daughter of the popular Ghanaian businessman made her father and many proud by performing excellently in Cambridge University Assessment exams.

Her father, Citizen Kofi Amoah, a proud dad, shared the news on his official Twitter page, @amoah_citizen.

In excitement, he wrote: "It’s a great JOY for a parent to receive excellent exam results of his child Congrats to all parents and their wards who scaled the Cambridge Assessment (IGCSE) recent exams.

I’m proud of my daughter, Abena, and her glowing results Well done Abena Amoah, a bright future beckons."

Source: Yen