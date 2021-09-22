Kwame Nkrumah is disappointed in Ghanaian leaders now - Ghanaians Explain

September 21, 2021, was earmarked as the birthday of one of the founders of modern-day Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

His day was observed as a national holiday.

YEN.com.gh hit the streets to find out if Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah would be proud of the current state of Ghana if he was alive today.

Source: Facebook

Speaking to the YEN team, a gentleman spotted in a yellow shirt selling mobile phone cases said Kwame Nkrumah must be feeling very sad in the land of the dead.

According to him, he, all that Nkrumah worked hard for has gone down the drain and the Ghanaian youth are feeling the heat now.

Another woman who was spotted selling toothpaste said no president has done what Kwame Nkrumah has done.

The middle-aged woman said the leaders have failed to make an impact like Kwame Nkrumah did.

She added that Ghana would have been a better place to live in if he was still alive.

A passer-by who was obviously not enthused about the holiday said it was an unnecessary event to be held in honour of someone who died years ago.

According to him, a small commemorative event should have been held at the seat of government to honour Nkrumah instead of the whole country taking the day off.

The video shared on Facebook drew some reactions from Ghanaians who claim Nkrumah would not have been happy with how things are currently going.

Zege Ossom says if Nkrumah comes back he will not be happy.

If kwame Nkrumah comes back today he will not be happy because those who reported him to the CIA have destroyed all he worked for including changing of his achievements from the educational curriculum.

William Pitcher said the coup-makers need to be blamed.

Blame the coup makers and detractors of our progress as a Nation. 3 irrelevant coup d'etat in Ghana is enough to throw the country's good fortunes asunder.

Nana Yaw Divine Collins says even Kwame Nkrumah has even regretted.

Hmmmm. Even as at now, he has regretted fighting for independence.

