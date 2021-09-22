The Western Regional Minister has revealed that the woman who got missing and was later found in Takoradi was not pregnant

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah said medical examinations revealed this

He has however asked that the police to investigate the family of the woman

Accra - The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has revealed that the found woman who was allegedly kidnapped while pregnant was not pregnant.

According to him, preliminary investigation and examination by a medical doctor in charge of the kidnapped lady in the Western Region revealed she was not pregnant.

A post shared on Facebook by Esinam Osei based on an interview with the regional minister had with Angel FM, stated that initial investigations by the BNI indicate the story of the kidnapping was fake.

Mr. Darko Mensah opined that the medical officer who examined Josephine when she was found at the Axim Government Hospital told him that the 28-year-old was never pregnant as it has been widely publicised.

A report filed by GraphicOnline indicated that the Regional Minister has asked the police to thoroughly investigate the woman, her husband, and her mother.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Most people have shared their thoughts on the latest development of the pregnant woman's kidnapping.

Beatrice Naa Korkor Thompson said she probably lost the pregnancy and had to come up with a convincing.

Maybe she faked her pregnancy and she had to start an incredibly convincing story that she lost her baby.

Abrantie Akem was wondering if her husband has been scammed for these 9 months.

Eiiiii? Like real? It means that somebody's son has been scammed for 9 months

Bianca Thelma Bentil said she is yet to be taken to the gynecologist.

On News day on TV3 they said she’s yet to be taken to the gynecologist. So where from the conclusion?

Kofi Nti Boateng says people will lose interest in missing person cases if this happens to be true.

If it happens to be true, folks will lose interest in the many ‘missing persons’ headlines; a dangerous recipe for kidnappers to go hard on us.

Maame Esi Kweinuwa Alphcould does not believe what the regional minister said.

Her husband never saw her pregnant belly? If she had been living with her mother, she also never saw it? Her whole family is lying?

How was Josephine Simons found?

Josephine Panyin Simons was found on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Axim in the Nzema East District by a carpenter.

Giving an account of how she was found, the carpenter said:

"She was lying on the floor. I approached her and asked a few questions, but there was no response.

She was only using her hand to make gestures but could not speak. I realized she was not a mentally challenged person."

According to the carpenter, Josephine then gave him a signal to bring a paper and a pen for her and she was able to identify herself, where she is from, as well as the phone number of her pastor and family.

Source: Yen