The case of the Takoradi kidnapped 'pregnant' woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah, has taken another

A video showing the 'victim' with a visible baby bump has popped up showing Josephine was pregnant

The video has been released after the Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah claimed that Josephine was never pregnant

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video has popped up disputing claims by Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah that the woman who was recently kidnapped in Takoradi was not pregnant.

The video as sighted by YEN.com.gh, shows the lady, Josephine Panyin Mensah, with a huge baby bump on different occasions.

One of the scenes had Josephine dressed in red attire and seated with many children behind a table.

A video has popped up showing Takoradi kidnapped woman with a baby bump Photo source: @angel1029fm, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

According to Angel FM which first shared the images on Facebook, Josephine and her family were throwing a party for her first child who is a boy.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Another scene which's date stamp indicates August 9 shows Josephine with her husband and son at the Tokaradi Mall. She was still with a heavy bump.

Sharing the video during their primetime news on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the Accra-based radio sation indicted that they had obtained the images from Jospehine's husband.

Watch the video of her baby bump below:

Josephine's kidnap and escape

The lady, said to be nine months pregnant, went missing on September 16, 2021, leading to a search on social media and by the police on the ground.

Five days after, she was found at Axim in the Nzema East District by a carpenter who explained that:

"She was lying on the floor. I approached her and asked a few questions, but there was no response.

"She was only using her hand to make gestures but could not speak. I realized she was not a mentally challenged person."

But she was found without a baby bump or baby as had been expected of a heavily pregnant woman.

Western Regional Minister disputes pregnancy claims

Less than twenty-four hours after Josephine was found, the regional minister claimed that she was never pregnant.

In an interview the regional minister had with Angel FM, he stated that initial investigations by the BNI indicated the story of the kidnapping was fake.

The minister claimed the medical exams conducted on Josephine when she was found at the Axim Government Hospital showed she was never pregnant as has been reported.

Source: Yen