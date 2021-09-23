Takoradi 'pregnant' woman now a crime suspect - Police reveals

The Ghana Police Service has declared Josephine Panyin Mensah a suspect

Accra - Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman who was reported missing in Takoradi with a pregnant belly and found in Axim without it has been declared a suspect by the Ghana Police Service.

A release by the Ghana Police said thorough investigations are ongoing to get to the root of the matter.

The police in the release said following the reappearance of Josephine after her disappearance for five days have come to the conclusion that she was never pregnant after medical examinations.

Josephine Panyin Mensah Photo credit: AdomFM/ Facebook

The release also mentioned that contrary to reports that Josephine used to frequent the European Hospital for ante-natal check-ups was false.

The medical report suggested that the last time she visited the hospital was in October 2020 and she was without pregnancy.

The police report further suggested that Josephine conspired with others over her possible planned disappearance.

Three people have so far been arrested for further probing on possible conspiracy charges according to the police reports

Takoradi woman was never pregnant

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has revealed that the found woman who was allegedly kidnapped while pregnant was not pregnant.

According to him, preliminary investigation and examination by a medical doctor in charge of the kidnapped lady in the Western Region revealed she was not pregnant.

A post shared on Facebook by Esinam Osei based on an interview with the regional minister had with Angel FM, stated that initial investigations by the BNI indicate the story of the kidnapping was fake.

Darko Mensah opined that the medical officer who examined Josephine when she was found at the Axim Government Hospital told him that the 28-year-old was never pregnant as it has been widely publicised.

