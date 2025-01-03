The race for Artiste of the Year at the forthcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards has unofficially began

Mr Eazi has thrown his weight behind one of the major contenders for the enviable award last year, King Promise

His public support for King Promise has broached conversations about the artistes in pole position to win the award this year

Nigerian artiste and serial entrepreneur Mr Eazi has subtly endorsed King Promise as Ghana's Artiste of the Year for 2024.

The Nigerian star threw his weight behind the Paris hitmaker as he acknowledged his stint at last year's Detty Rave concert in Accra.

The concert saw performances from several Ghanaian stars, including King Promise and Kwesi Arthur.

According to Mr Eazi, the brain behind the music experience in Accra, King Promise fielded a performance worthy of mention, befitting his stellar run as one of the most standout artiste in Ghana this year. On social media, he said,

My bro King Promise 🇬🇭 Artist Of The Year 2024! Ended the Year Like a True Superstar! No Size!"

His endorsement of King Promise didn't come as a surprise to many fans. In 2023, King Promise was tipped to win the award after producing globally successful records, including Terminator.

However, he lost to Stonebwoy, whose star-studded 5th Dimension album and critically acclaimed stadium concert gave him an edge over King Promise.

This year, both artistes are likely to go at each other for the ultimate prize again at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

With Mr Eazi's endorsement setting the tone, scores of fans have already begun reviewing King Prromise's chances of beating Stonebwoy and other top contenders shortlisted by fans, including Kweku Smoke and Fameye.

Apart from Mr Eazi, other industry professionals have expressed their predictions for the race. For instance, YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon believes this year's Artiste of the Year race includes King Promise. On social media, he said

"For now, it's between Kweku Soke and King Promise. Famaye is in the conversation tho. Top 3 in content I guess."

Fans react to Mr Eazi's prediction

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Mr Eazi's bid for King Promise to be crowned 2024 Artist of the Year.

@Nfoni_Gh remarked:

this year he won’t miss artist of the year

@profdublyn_zee established:

"Well deserved. He’s worked hard and has been consistent for years now. Top guy."

@sm4lyf111 remarked:

"Ah @IamKingPromise Dey make Nigerian artists do ramos job give him sake of award ooo m)b)🤣🤣🤣."

@KwasiSwatson reacted:

"Nominee yes, winner ? No!"

@sintimmedia wrote:

"Eiiii Mr. Eazi go bring matter 🤣🤣."

@bryte_bra said:

"Kweku Smoke is not part of this convo…He's placed himself out of this by being out of touch with traditional media and the core industry…King Promise,Stonebwoy,King Paluta. But King Promise is winning it."

King Promise teases new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise had shared a snippet of his collaboration with Black Sherif.

He posted a video on social media of him singing along to Black Sherif's verse as it played in the background.

