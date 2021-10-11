Nana Aba Anamoah has stressed that Afia Schwarzeneger is not her friend

Afia Schwar has been attacking and making all sorts of accusations against Nana Aba

Among the accusations is that Nana Aba told people that Serwaa Amihere had gone to Turkey to work on her body

GHOne TV Managing Director, Nana Aba Anamoah, has for the first time spoken about actress Afia Schwar, after the latter has been attacking her recently.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Aba was speaking in an interview with Accra FM, where she explained emphatically that Afia Schwar is not her friend.

The presenter started by asking Nana Aba if she had heard the list dropped by Afia Schwar that others, including her, were still not married at their age.

A collage of Nana Aba and Afia Schwar. Photo credit: @thenanaaba @queenafiaschwar/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She responded: “Who?” The presenter replied: “Afia Schwarzengger”.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She says I am single? Because she rolls with me, moves with me, and knows my issues?” Nana Aba responded.

Is she not your friend?” the presenter asked.

Who is a friend,” Nana Aba asked again, sending out the signal that she has no friendship with Afia Schwarzenegger, adding, however, that she knows her.

Afia Schwar attacks Nana Aba

Afia Schwar seems to be on a mission to offend Nana Aba Anamoah has series of videos have her saying one bad thing or the other about the GHOne TV boss.

In one of the videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Afia has made all sorts of accusations against Nana Aba, including that she told people that Serwaa had gone to Turkey to work on her body.

List of 9 friends Afia Schwar is now fighting

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger, known in real life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, has had a bad time with friends.

Many of the people she was closed to are no longer her friends following one issue or the other.

Afia Schwar is one person who has mostly trended in the news for mostly having issues with other people.

She has often been described as a loud-mouthed individual, and known to spill secrets – explosive ones - she shared with people once their friendship ends.

Here are the list of 9 friends she is currently fighting.

Source: Yen.com.gh