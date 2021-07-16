Human Resource expert, Irene Asare, has been appointed the HR Director on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) News Board

She will be responsible for all HR tasks across broadcasting news at the BBC

Asare is an HR expert and founder of CarvinClay People Development

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian Human Resource (HR) expert, Irene Asare, has been appointed the HR Director on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) News Board, elkayghana.wordpress.com reports.

The HR colossus will be responsible for all HR tasks across broadcasting news at the BBC.

Irene Asare's appointment adds to the list of Ghanaians, including the late Komla Afeke Dumor, who have worked at the international news network.

Irene Asare: Ghanaian HR expert appointed HR Director At BBC. Image: elkayghana.wordpress.com

Source: UGC

Background

The Ghanaian HR colossus has years of experience as an HR professional and has overseen the transformation of many organisations across Europe and Africa, including Vodafone, Tullow Oil, and Standard Bank Group.

Her recent appointment adds to her tall achievements in the media. As a business owner, she founded CarvinClay People Development, an HR and people development consultancy, and runs an HR mentoring programme, according to elkayghana.wordpress.com

She earned Global Executive Master Business Administration (GEMBA), Business Administration and Management from China Europe International Business School (CEIBS).

Irene Asare also has a master's in Human Resource Management from Kingston University in the United Kingdom.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh previously reported Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee has been appointed as the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Africa by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres.

Pobee will be serving in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations (DPPA-DPO).

The position was previously held by Guinea's Bintou Keita, who has been assigned as the Secretary-General's Special Representative in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Head of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

In other news, Nii Akramah Tagoe is the definition of a fighter and resilience. From hawking to running a local kitchen, his grass to glory story is one that inspires.

He hawked toffees, biscuits, and bagged water at an early age through the stands of the Accra Sports Stadium to earn a living in the 1980s.

Tagoe triumphed through the challenges and turned the lemons life offered him into lemonade.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen