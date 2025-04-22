A Ghanaian blogger has slammed Dancegod Lloyd for spending GH¢1.5 million on a Toyota Land Cruiser, calling it wasteful

The Plus One TV creator said the dancer should have invested in property instead of buying such an expensive car

He advised Dancegod Lloyd to downgrade the vehicle and stop pressuring Ghanaian youth with flashy displays

A Ghanaian blogger has criticised popular dancer Dancegod Lloyd’s decision to splash a whopping GH¢1.5 million on a luxury car.

According to the content creator, who operates the channel Plus One TV across all social media platforms, acquiring the vehicle was a complete waste of money.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the blogger stated that even though Dancegod Lloyd needed a car that matched his brand, spending that much was not a smart investment decision.

Consequently, he advised the famous Ghanaian dancer to sell the luxury vehicle, purchase a more affordable car, and invest the remainder in something more meaningful.

“Whether he was aware beforehand or not, it was still a waste of money and useless. If this weren’t for settings, it would be wasteful. I stand to be corrected, but all these youth on social media are only showing off. If Dancegod Lloyd had a house, he would have showcased it by now. His level is a Honda CR-V, Hyundai Elantra, Honda Civic, Toyota Camry or Mercedes-Benz C 300,” the blogger said.

He added that the car could have been bought for between GH¢300,000 and GH¢500,000, with the rest going into completing a building project or purchasing a new house.

“Where is he going with all of this pressure? You guys are just giving the youth unnecessary pressure. He hasn’t reached the level of a Land Cruiser. How many celebrities even drive a GH¢1.5 million car?” he added.

Dancegod Lloyd is a renowned Ghanaian dancer and has featured in many music videos. Photo credit: @dancegodlloyd/IG.

The blogger made these remarks while reacting to Dancegod Lloyd’s recent acquisition of a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser SUV.

Dancegod Lloyd, known privately as Laud Anoo Konadu, was reportedly gifted the car by millionaire friend John Kofi Boateng, CEO of Any Car GH, to appreciate his years of hard work in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Mixed reactions to Ghanaian blogger's video

The Ghanaian blogger's video sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

Below are a few of the comments:

@Guy_fred said:

"Only wise people will understand this message."

@Aboa_Sika also said:

"You’re speaking facts, tho, but you don’t have to say his level is Elantra, Camry, C300, masa.

@mustpha commented:

"Okay, let's assume it was u that someone gifted u the car, and the next Day u see someone saying it's useless, how will u feel."

@Kingzy also commented:

"You people are just here talking trash every day. Poverty dey make u think low Kmfd and stop the poor mind talk."

KiDi celebrates Dancegod Lloyd

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Afrobeat star KiDi celebrated and congratulated Dancegod Lloyd after he received a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser as a gift.

The musician was excited over the dancer's achievement and jubilated with him in a video he shared on his TikTok page.

Congratulations have poured in from social media users for Dancegod Lloyd as they expressed elation at the extravagant gift.

