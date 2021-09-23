A lady claiming to be the sister of Joesphine Panyin Mensah, the lady who was 'kidnapped' in Takoradi, has spoken in a video

According to the sister, Josephine was heavily pregnant until she went missing last week

She claimed that Josephine was kidnapped with her antenatal book but did not return with it

Takoradi - The family of Josephine Panyin Mensah Simons, the woman who recently went missing in Takoradi, was pregnant before her abduction.

According to a lady who claims to be a sister to Josephine, she was pregnant and due for delivery just around the time she was kidnapped.

Josephine, went missing on September 16, 2021, leading to a search on social media and by the police on the ground.

A sister of the Takoradi kidnapped 'pregnant' woman has spoken Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Five days after, she was found at Axim in the Nzema East District by a carpenter.

But she was found without a baby bump or baby as had been expected of a heavily pregnant woman.

Less than twenty-four hours after Josephine was found, the regional minister claimed that she was never pregnant.

On Thursday, September 23, the Ghana Police Service affirmed the Western Regional Minister's claim that Josephine was never pregnant.

In a statement, the police revealed that they suspected the whole kidnap incident was staged and thus declared the 'victim' a suspect.

The information released by the police has led to many doubting the story of Josephine's pregnancy and kidnapping.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, the sister of Josephine swore that she was indeed pregnant.

Almost driven to tears, the sister disclosed that Josephine went for a walk on the fateful day she was kidnapped.

While going for her walk, the lady added, Josephine suspected that she could go into labour and thus picked her antenatal book and NHIS card.

Unfortunately, when she was kidnapped, the abductors snatched the book from her, she is reported by Skyy Power FM to have said.

Watch the sister speak in video below:

Josephine's mother insists she was pregnant

Meanwhile, the mother of Josephine Panyin Mensah, Agnes Essel, insists her daughter was pregnant despite a police report stating the contrary

Essel confirmed her daughter was with her and had been going for antenatal at the Takoradi Hospital

The mother was speaking in an interview after the police statement.

